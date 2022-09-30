Read full article on original website
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut...
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
Fact Check: Businesses claim help from Lujan Grisham
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local businesses are front and center in Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lujan Grisham’s latest campaign ad. In it, several business owners tout the help they say they’ve gotten from the Governor’s actions. One of those featured owners even tells viewers not to believe the “attacks” from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti. So what programs […]
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
Balloon Fiesta day 2 starts late after weather keeps crowd waiting
While the morning didn't go exactly as planned, people made the best of it.
Rain showers continue across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large low-pressure system to our north is dragging along a cold front, drawing in moisture and bringing lift across the northern and central parts of the state. Rain showers continue to fall this morning across the four corners and the northwestern I-25 corridor. Some showers may move into the Albuquerque metro by late morning, but the city’s better chance for more widespread precipitation will be later this afternoon and evening.
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina’s Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the...
Mild start, increasing storms later
Good morning everyone! We’re looking at great weather conditions this morning for day 2 of the fiesta. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as our morning lows are near 60°. The breezes also aren’t too concerning, unlike Saturday evening. Our evening Balloon Fiesta event will have some...
Launch canceled due to weather at Balloon Fiesta day 3
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
Showers continue for northwest NM overnight
Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
Regulation and Licensing Department; there are 31 non-compliant cannabis licensees
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The recreational marijuana business has exploded in New Mexico since it became legal. What happens to businesses that do not follow state rules? “The whole idea is we’re going from an unregulated new industry to a regulated industry,” said New Mexico Cannabis Control Division Director Andrew Vallejos.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri farmer admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019. Garland Joey Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. Their burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
Friday Night Football – Week 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football has been full of big performances and excitement. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Longtime rivals Eldorado and La Cueva met up at Wilson field for each of their first district games of the year. The Bears offense made sure the Eagles knew […]
