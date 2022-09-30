Read full article on original website
Related
TCU vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
Who knew that the most important game in the Big 12 this weekend would be in Lawrence? But that's where TCU and Kansas will meet in a battle of ranked teams in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Both are undefeated - TCU through four games and KU through five - and meet in a huge battle ...
kshb.com
2 for 2: Kansas football announces 2nd sellout game in as many weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The red-hot 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are soaring high after selling out David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the second week in a row. Set to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1), KU looks to extend its undefeated streak. Last week’s sellout, in which KU defeated...
bringonthecats.com
Red Raider Gameday
Kansas State hosts Texas Tech at The Bill tomorrow. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM, and the game can be streamed via ESPN. As usual, all the important gameday info can be found in the How To Watch post. Since the inception of the Big 12, the Wildcats have pretty...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas State Collegian
Vehicle accidents increase in Manhattan
After two months back on campus, the number of vehicle accidents this school year is already 21, Andrew Moeller, coordinator of support services for the K-State Police Department, said. “There’s been 21 accidents at K-State, and this includes a hit and run,” Moeller said. “If somebody came out to the...
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
Comments / 0