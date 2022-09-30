ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bringonthecats.com

Red Raider Gameday

Kansas State hosts Texas Tech at The Bill tomorrow. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM, and the game can be streamed via ESPN. As usual, all the important gameday info can be found in the How To Watch post. Since the inception of the Big 12, the Wildcats have pretty...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says

STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
STRONG CITY, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Walters
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Ryan Leaf
Person
Shane Sparks
Person
Dave Aranda
KVOE

Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning

Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Texas Red#Rv#American Football#College Football#Kansas State Wildcats#The Texas#K State#The Red Raiders#Fbs#Cedar Hill High School
Kansas State Collegian

Vehicle accidents increase in Manhattan

After two months back on campus, the number of vehicle accidents this school year is already 21, Andrew Moeller, coordinator of support services for the K-State Police Department, said. “There’s been 21 accidents at K-State, and this includes a hit and run,” Moeller said. “If somebody came out to the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy