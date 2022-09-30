Read full article on original website
Related
theshafterpress.com
Christmas to come alive on stage
Planet Dance Studio will host its annual December recital, "Sleigh Ride," on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be the first Christmas theme for the school since 2002. "We are producing 18 different routines. Every year we put on an amazing performance for all to enjoy while showcasing our talented students," said studio director Jacob Hernandez.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Sept. 29, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
theshafterpress.com
Kiwanis honor some Terrific Kids
The Shafter Kiwanis Club honored a group of Richland School District students at their recent meeting held at the Shafter Veterans Hall. Each school in the district nominates a student or students that best exemplify the character trait that is the theme for that month. This month the theme was Thoughtfulness.
theshafterpress.com
Community Calendar - Sept. 29, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTSANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Homecoming –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theshafterpress.com
Carmen Beltran turns 100
Carmen Beltran Nadal has lived a life full of blessings and beautiful memories. At age 100, she appreciates her family and friends who have showered love upon her. For her recent birthday, a party was hosted in her honor. Over 100 people attended from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, San Diego and as far as Baltimore.
theshafterpress.com
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
theshafterpress.com
Sun Country Flowers under new ownership
Sun Country Flowers in Shafter is now under new ownership. Carol Reichenbach, the owner of the shop for over 17 years, has decided that it is time to move on. Enter Amanda Kirschenmann, who has been growing her own flowers for a few years now. Kirschenmann started her own business a couple of years ago, growing flowers and plants and selling them online and in different spots around town, including from a display at the Tin Cup Coffee Shop, Amanda's Flowers.
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
IN THIS ARTICLE
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Sept. 29, 2022
Shafter Public Works moved from its James Street location to the newly renovated City Hall at the Old Shafter Courthouse on 336 Pacific Ave. Shafter and Wasco High football teams infamous rival games were almost a half a century in. Shafter High with 26 wins and Wasco High with 25 wins were on the record in 1981.
Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Sept. 29, 2022
Aristeo Gaudencio Garcia, 63, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Noe Cantu, 42, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Fidel M. Gomez, 82, of Shafter, passed away Sept. 22, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Paul William Slevkoff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theshafterpress.com
Pay to vaccinate program continues
United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, sponsored their monthly Covid-19 vaccination clinic. Once again, Wasco residents who were vaccinated received a $50 Visa gift card. The UAC coalition includes the Dolores Huerta Foundation, South Kern Sol News and Lideres...
Bakersfield Now
Missing woman last seen near Memorial Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman, considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Donna Wilson, 60 was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near Memorial Hospital. She's described as White,...
theloopnewspaper.com
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
theshafterpress.com
Tigers rout Golden Valley, 45-14
The Wasco High Tigers continued their winning ways on Friday night, beating the Golden Valley Bulldogs in a non-league contest 45-14. The Tigers upped their record with the win to 4-1 on the season. The Tigers started early in the game, rolling up rushing yardage on the Bulldog defense. In...
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to Scammer
A California woman loses $34,000 from her Wells Fargo bank accounts after being tricked by a scammer posing as her bank's fraud department. Most bank customers trust their own fraud department, but what happens when your bank’s fraud department wants to scam you?
theshafterpress.com
Generals drop to 0-2 in SSL
The Shafter High Generals dropped another one-point contest on Friday night, losing to the Taft Wildcats on Homecoming night, 29-28. This is the second week in a row that the Generals have lost a game by the minimal margin, after a 35-34 loss to Chavez. The Generals started off strong...
Comments / 0