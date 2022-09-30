ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

theshafterpress.com

Christmas to come alive on stage

Planet Dance Studio will host its annual December recital, "Sleigh Ride," on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be the first Christmas theme for the school since 2002. "We are producing 18 different routines. Every year we put on an amazing performance for all to enjoy while showcasing our talented students," said studio director Jacob Hernandez.
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Sept. 29, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SCIENCE
theshafterpress.com

Kiwanis honor some Terrific Kids

The Shafter Kiwanis Club honored a group of Richland School District students at their recent meeting held at the Shafter Veterans Hall. Each school in the district nominates a student or students that best exemplify the character trait that is the theme for that month. This month the theme was Thoughtfulness.
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Community Calendar - Sept. 29, 2022

As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTSANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Homecoming –...
SHAFTER, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Education
theshafterpress.com

Carmen Beltran turns 100

Carmen Beltran Nadal has lived a life full of blessings and beautiful memories. At age 100, she appreciates her family and friends who have showered love upon her. For her recent birthday, a party was hosted in her honor. Over 100 people attended from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, San Diego and as far as Baltimore.
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen

Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Sun Country Flowers under new ownership

Sun Country Flowers in Shafter is now under new ownership. Carol Reichenbach, the owner of the shop for over 17 years, has decided that it is time to move on. Enter Amanda Kirschenmann, who has been growing her own flowers for a few years now. Kirschenmann started her own business a couple of years ago, growing flowers and plants and selling them online and in different spots around town, including from a display at the Tin Cup Coffee Shop, Amanda's Flowers.
SHAFTER, CA
#Generals#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Homecoming#Parade#Shafter High School
theshafterpress.com

Headlines in History - Sept. 29, 2022

Shafter Public Works moved from its James Street location to the newly renovated City Hall at the Old Shafter Courthouse on 336 Pacific Ave. Shafter and Wasco High football teams infamous rival games were almost a half a century in. Shafter High with 26 wins and Wasco High with 25 wins were on the record in 1981.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Death Notices - Sept. 29, 2022

Aristeo Gaudencio Garcia, 63, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Noe Cantu, 42, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Fidel M. Gomez, 82, of Shafter, passed away Sept. 22, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Paul William Slevkoff...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Pay to vaccinate program continues

United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, sponsored their monthly Covid-19 vaccination clinic. Once again, Wasco residents who were vaccinated received a $50 Visa gift card. The UAC coalition includes the Dolores Huerta Foundation, South Kern Sol News and Lideres...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing woman last seen near Memorial Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman, considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Donna Wilson, 60 was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near Memorial Hospital. She's described as White,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

'COPS' to be filmed in Kern

Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
KERN COUNTY, CA
theshafterpress.com

Tigers rout Golden Valley, 45-14

The Wasco High Tigers continued their winning ways on Friday night, beating the Golden Valley Bulldogs in a non-league contest 45-14. The Tigers upped their record with the win to 4-1 on the season. The Tigers started early in the game, rolling up rushing yardage on the Bulldog defense. In...
WASCO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Generals drop to 0-2 in SSL

The Shafter High Generals dropped another one-point contest on Friday night, losing to the Taft Wildcats on Homecoming night, 29-28. This is the second week in a row that the Generals have lost a game by the minimal margin, after a 35-34 loss to Chavez. The Generals started off strong...
SHAFTER, CA

