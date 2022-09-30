Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
KELOLAND TV
House fire; SDSU president receives nation award; Scattered rain ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls. An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been given back...
KELOLAND TV
Warm and breezy weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – Temperatures for today are going to be well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the first day of October is 70° and we will slowly climb to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Saturday will be into the 70s and 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will be in the 60s and 70s and a chance of isolated showers will linger into Sunday. KELOLAND will continue the day with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
KELOLAND TV
The wind is here for the next several days: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, September 30
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures today are well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the last day of September is 70° and we are slowing climbing to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Friday will be into the 70s and 80s. KELOLAND will continue the afternoon and into tonight with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams In This South Dakota Town
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
KELOLAND TV
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Yankton welcomes World Archery Championship
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week. The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
KELOLAND TV
Midwest Honor Flight group returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home this morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday. They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor. Some...
KELOLAND TV
SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
KELOLAND TV
How Kid Link is helping Terry Redlin neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new survey is highlighting the strengths and challenges in a Sioux Falls neighborhood. It’s all a part of Sioux Falls Thrives’ Kid Link expansion into the area around Terry Redlin Elementary School. More than 30 people were surveyed for the report.
Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
Comments / 0