East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO