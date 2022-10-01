ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
 2 days ago
eastidahonews.com

Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
POCATELLO, ID
Pet of the Week: Zeus

Pet of the Week: Zeus

He is a 3-year-old Husky who has loads of energy and sheds a lot. He loves to hike, go outside and gives great kissed and hugs. Zeus doesn’t like to share his humans with other animals, so it’s best if he’s the only pet in the home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance

IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Loved ones gather to spread ‘scattered sunshine’ for man killed in August crash

POCATELLO — Friends and family of Dallin Overmeyer gathered in Pocatello Thursday to honor his life by spreading “scattered sunshine.”. Overmeyer’s nickname among family members was “Sunshine” because he seemed to always provide a ray of light wherever he went. But those closest to him didn’t understand the emotional demons he was waging in a constant battle.
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: September 30th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A plethora of non-conference tilts highlighted the final Friday night slate in the final week of September!. Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night for all of the highlights and scores!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Nathan Swinburne Randall

Nathan Swinburne Randall

Our father Nate Randall left us September 17, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His passing was peaceful and he was gracefully attended to by his sons, grandchildren and the angels of Aspen Hospice. Born to Vern and Frances Randall in Bagley Minnesota Nate grew up and loved the forests of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls father arrested after reportedly taking kids from mother's home

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother's house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children's mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

