3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora won’t make lineup Saturday, Sunday; Will Venable, Peter Fatse will be in charge
TORONTO — Red Sox manager Alex Cora is passing off his lineup duties to bench coach Will Venable and hitting coach Peter Fatse on Saturday and Sunday. “They’re going to make the lineup the next two days,” Cora said Friday here at Rogers Centre. “So let’s see what they have. I know who’s going to have the off days already this weekend. But they’re going to construct the lineup. So we’ll see what they come up with.”
Red Sox to make unexpected last-minute roster move for final series of 2022
When the Boston Red Sox open their final series of the 2022 season on Monday at Fenway Park, they’ll have an unexpected option for their last few lineups. On Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) that “there’s a good chance” Eric Hosmer will be activated for the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
Michael King news sends Yankees into postseason with more good vibes
When Michael King went down with a fractured elbow in late July, the New York Yankees’ bullpen took a hit that it truly never recovered from. King was arguably the most valuable arm that manager Aaron Boone had at his disposal to deploy at various points of tight games.
Stunning graph shows just how Atlanta Braves submarined New York Mets
Heading into the weekend, the National League East was up for grabs between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. However, once thought to be New York’s division, Atlanta made a statement by sweeping the series and locking up the NL East. Atlanta’s run to the top of the...
Why Yankees’ Wandy Peralta could be an October X-Factor
The New York Yankees have officially earned their place in the 2022 MLB Postseason. This seemed like an inevitability at one time in the campaign, but numerous ups and downs have made “just getting to the dance” a challenge. Now, after months of slumping, the Bronx Bombers are...
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
Red Sox likely to activate Eric Hosmer from injured list on Monday
The Red Sox are going to activate first baseman Eric Hosmer from the injured list on Monday, manager Alex Cora said prior to Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto. Hosmer, who has been sidelined with low back inflammation since August 22, will be available for the team’s final series of the season against the Rays in Boston.
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Braves fan Sir Elton John trolls the Mets on his farewell tour
Watch Sir Elton John suplex on those helpless New York Mets, as his beloved Atlanta Braves completed a massive series sweep over their hated division rival this past weekend. While many people in Nashville were excited about seeing Sir Elton John rock out one last time at Nissan Stadium, who saw him absolutely obliterate the New York Mets on-stage in between songs?
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers will sit out Sunday's game while Bobby Dalbec starts at third base and bats eighth. Devers has 27 home runs, 81 runs, and 87 RBI across 604 plate appearances...
Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez's 4-hit game
Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red...
Blue Jays suffer no hangover in 10-0 win over the Red Sox
About 16 hours after the Blue Jays flooded the locker room with champagne, beer, and good vibes celebrating a postseason birth, Toronto was tasked with an afternoon matchup against the Red Sox still in search of hosting the Wild Card series. The team charged back up and put together another...
Bobby Dalbec starting for Boston Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Bobby Dalbec at third base in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec will bat eighth and handle the hot corner Sunday while Rafael Devers catches a breather. Dalbec has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points...
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Rays hope to pick up playoff momentum in meeting with Red Sox
Before embarking on their fourth straight postseason run, the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the road on Monday night for
