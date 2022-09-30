ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City

The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries In Muddy Creek Twp. Crash

No one was injured in a weekend crash in Muddy Creek Township. The one vehicle accident happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Route 19 northbound. Police say 31-year-old Travis Miller of Fombell was driving too fast when he lost control of his car. His vehicle then went off the road, overturned and hit an embankment.
FOMBELL, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

AHN Wexford celebrates first birthday

Ford Dischinger and a few of his friends partied with Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital Friday, helping the hospital celebrate one year of service. Ford was the first baby boy born in the hospital, and his peers were some of the 1,200 babies born there since it opened one year ago Friday.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA

