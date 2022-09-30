Read full article on original website
PSAC Football Roundup: Prep Grad Howard, IUP Knock Off No. 8 Slippery Rock
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team made timely plays when it mattered and held off a final push from eighth-ranked Slippery Rock in a wire-to-wire 20-12 Homecoming victory at a soggy George P. Miller Stadium on Saturday afternoon. IUP defensive back and Cathedral Prep grad Jaheim Howard had...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Hurricane Ian: Here are the impacts we could see locally
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian will make its second landfall today in South Carolina. After landfall, it will move farther inland. Ian will lose intensity when on land, but before it dissipates, it will produce rain over much of the eastern United States. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the...
October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City
The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved. “It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449. This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter...
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
No Injuries In Muddy Creek Twp. Crash
No one was injured in a weekend crash in Muddy Creek Township. The one vehicle accident happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Route 19 northbound. Police say 31-year-old Travis Miller of Fombell was driving too fast when he lost control of his car. His vehicle then went off the road, overturned and hit an embankment.
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
AHN Wexford celebrates first birthday
Ford Dischinger and a few of his friends partied with Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital Friday, helping the hospital celebrate one year of service. Ford was the first baby boy born in the hospital, and his peers were some of the 1,200 babies born there since it opened one year ago Friday.
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
