Santa Maria, CA

Lompoc Record

Cal Poly, Hancock to take on unbeaten opponents this weekend

The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc Record

League-leading Nipomo girls volleyball team is rolling again

The Nipomo girls volleyball team had hit a rough patch in its 2022 season. The defending Ocean League champions had lost four straight and dropped to 5-8 after San Luis Obispo swept the Titans in three games in a non-league match at San Luis Obispo Sept. 1. At that point,...
NIPOMO, CA
Lompoc Record

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

