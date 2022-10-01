Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly, Hancock to take on unbeaten opponents this weekend
The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m. The...
Lompoc Record
League-leading Nipomo girls volleyball team is rolling again
The Nipomo girls volleyball team had hit a rough patch in its 2022 season. The defending Ocean League champions had lost four straight and dropped to 5-8 after San Luis Obispo swept the Titans in three games in a non-league match at San Luis Obispo Sept. 1. At that point,...
KEYT
Cal Poly football blown out on homecoming by Sacramento State in Big Sky opener
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara combined for 337 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead No. 5 Sacramento State to a 49-21 Big Sky Conference football victory over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Dunniway connected on 16 of 22 passes...
Cal Poly announces plans to build John Madden Football Center
The $30 million facility will become the new headquarters for Cal Poly football.
Lompoc Record
Football: Lompoc bounces back in big way, beating Righetti 32-7
Lompoc needed to get back on track Friday. Mission pretty much accomplished. Lompoc cruised past Righetti 32-7 in a Mountain League football game then, bouncing back from last week's stunning loss at Paso Robles.
Cal Poly announces new $30 million headquarters for the football program
According to the university, the project has been in the works for the past few years, led by President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and Coach Beau Baldwin alongside John Madden and his son, Mike.
Ventura, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ventura. The San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara football team will have a game with Ventura High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lompoc Record
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Drumming, dancing draw hundreds to Santa Ynez for annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-wow
Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes. The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Atascadero announces contest to be featured in destination guide
The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is organizing the “Local’s Favorite” Day Trip contest open to area residents in efforts to promote tourism in their 2023 Official Destination Guide.
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Lompoc Record
Low marine clouds early, mild temperatures ahead | Central Coast Weather Report
Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October. However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which...
Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
