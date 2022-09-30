ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: OA boys soccer gets contributions from all over to stay unbeaten

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Friday was a good day for the Oliver Ames High boys soccer team.

In the morning, the Tigers found out they were currently the top seed in Division 2 as the MIAA announced its first tournament power ratings of the season . (The OA girls also earned top billing.)

In the afternoon, OA (6-0-2) received plenty of contributors to a 6-0 win over Sharon. Casey Milliken (two assists) and Andrew Martins (assist) tallied two-goal days. Drew Hall and Dom Davis combined for the shutout.

Jason Zalis and Braeden Blass had the other goals. Mirray DaSilva, Luke Churchill and Diego Rivera also had assists.

Hector Bucio, Jake Williams, Jackson Mercieri and Craig Churchill played well defensively.

In other high school action on Friday:

BOYS SOCCER

Norwell 7, Mashpee 0: Ben Garland tallied a hat trick in the win.

Abington 4, Hull 1: Trevor Grafton and Chris Ferreira had two goals apiece for the Green Wave.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rockland 4, Middleboro 1: The Bulldogs won the South Shore League game.

Cardinal Spellman 2, Arlington Catholic 0: Freshman Caroline Bligh scored her first varsity goal while Emma Pero (assisted by Isabella McDonough) scored the other goal. Taylor Dolan recorded a clean sheet.

Norwell 5, Mashpee 0: Freshman Anja Johnson tallied two goals for the Clippers (3-0-5). Caroline Hayes, Teegan Troy and Paige Flanders scored the other goals.

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Barnstable 0: Cori Cahill recorded the shutout while Lily Ford had a goal and three assists.

Avon 4, Westport 1: Emma MacDonald scored two goals and added an assist for the Panthers (4-2). Hanalie Cadet had a goal and an assist. Katie Austrino also scored.

Oliver Ames 4, Sharon 1: Taylor Devos, Mary Cross, Carly Gibson and Jolie Diaz scored for the Tigers (7-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

West Bridgewater 2, Whitman-Hanson 0: Lauren Holland scored two goals while Allie Edgerly recorded the shutout. Lillie MacKinnon played well in the loss.

Hanover 5, Weymouth 1: Ava Toglia scored a goal and added two assists for the Hawks (4-2-2). Molly Higgins scored for Weymouth.

Thayer Academy 2, Dexter-Southfield 1: Izzy Amonte scored in regulation while Christine Oar tallied the overtime winner.

Middleboro 1, Apponequet 0 : Brooke Blanchette scored her first varsity foal while Izzy Mosley made a clutch save in the fourth quarter.

Nashoba 3, Notre Dame Academy 0: The Cougars lost the non-league game.

Carver 0, Plymouth South 0: Ashleigh Johnson, Izzy Mercer and Olivia Cornock were defensive standouts for Carver in the tie. Goalkeeper Ali Perry made 6 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Duxbury 240, Scituate 260: Andrew Curley (38), Ryan Sherwood (39) and Tom Greenwood (39) led the way for the Dragons at par-36 North Hill. Thomas McMellen, Stephen Marshall, Ryan Martin and Andrew Belsan all shot a 43 for the Sailors.

Abington 141, Middleboro 124: Hunter Grafton (27 points), Jacob Quinn (24) and Evan St. Marton (24) played well for the Green Wave. Justin Tullish had 26 points for Middleboro.

Hingham 236, Whitman-Hanson 276: The Harbormen (9-0) won the Patriot League game behind low scores from Carson Erick (34), Drew Golden (35) and Brad Lee (36).

East Bridgewater 116, Carver 73: Matt Werra shot 3-over par to earn the medalist for the Vikings (10-0).

Sandwich 225, Bridgewater-Raynham 252: Liam Barry shot a 40 for the Trojans.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Whitman-Hanson 3, Scituate 0: Caroline Gray, Caitlin Leahy and Alyssa Barbato played well for the Panthers (7-4).

West Bridgewater 3, Seekonk 0: The Wildcats won the non-league match.

Hingham 3, Plymouth South 1: The Harborwomen won on the road (25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17) as Lizzie Beyer played well.

Oliver Ames 3, Sharon 0: Ava Barth (18 digs, five aces), Maddie Homes (21 digs), Clare Kavoulis (34 assists), Addie Smock (10 kills, three blocks) and Ariel Gao (23 service points, six aces) led the way for the Tigers.

Duxbury 3, Quincy 1: The Presidents (7-4) had 41 digs, 39 kills and 36 assists as a team in the loss.

Marshfield 3, Hanover 1: The Hawks had 17 kills, 18 aces, 6 blocks, and 26 digs as a team in the loss.

