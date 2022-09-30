Sports scores, stats for Friday: O'Leary leads the way in Taunton field hockey shutout

TAUNTON— It was another jam packed Friday of high school sports action in the Greater Taunton area.

Here’s a look at the day’s scores, stats and highlights.

Boys Soccer: Taunton at Milford

SCORE: Milford 4, Taunton 0

LOCATION: Milford High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 2-4-2 (2-4-2 Hockomock League)

NEXT GAME: Monday at Oliver Ames

Girls Soccer: Taunton vs. Milford

SCORE: Taunton 4, Milford 4

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 0-5-3 (0-6-3 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Kaylee Lopes led the way for the Tigers with a pair of goals while Emily Calderon and Ava Uhl also found of the back of the net. Goalkeeper Hayleigh Porter made 10 saves in net.

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Oliver Ames

Field Hockey: Taunton vs. Milford

SCORE: Taunton 4, Milford 0

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 3-5-1 (3-4-1 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Caelen O’Leary led the way for the Tigers with a pair of goals and a pair of assists while Ayla Jackson and Camryn Emond both found the back of the net. Goalie Jasmine Lucier made two saves in net to earn the shutout.

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Oliver Ames

Girls Soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham at Barnstable

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Barnstable 0

LOCATION: Barnstable High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 6-3 (2-1 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Lily Ford led the way for the Trojans with a goal and three assists while goalkeeper Cori Cahill earned the clean sheet in net.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Dartmouth

Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Dartmouth

SCORE: Dartmouth 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 3-6-1 (1-4 SEC)

NEXT GAME: Monday at Nauset

Golf: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Sandwich

SCORE: Sandwich 225, Bridgewater-Raynham 252

LOCATION: Olde Scotland Links

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 7-3 (6-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Liam Barry had the best score for B-R, shooting a 40 (+4), followed by Justin Peters at 41 (+5) while Pat Concannon and Richie Thayer both shot a 42 (+6).

NEXT MATCH: Monday at Brockton

Volleyball: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Tri-County

SCORE: Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 1

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 5-5 (2-2 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Madelyn Easterday had six digs, two assists, two kills and an ace. Nevaeh Sullivan had a kill, two blocks and three aces.

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Bishop Connolly

Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Durfee

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Durfee 0

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 4-4-1 (3-1-1 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Olivia Gabriel led the way for the Falcons with a goal and an assist while Lexi Fratus also found the back of net and Katrina Bosco earned an assist as D-R handed the Hilltoppers their first loss of the season.

NEXT GAME: Monday at Nauset

Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth at North Attleboro

SCORE: North Attleboro 151, Dighton-Rehoboth 168

LOCATION: Heather Hill Country Club

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: 7-4

HIGHLIGHTS: TJ Levisee led the way for the Falcons, shooting a 40 (+4), while James Czech shot a 42 (+6) and Charlie Rosa, Jordan Dietz and Ella Rosa all shot a 43 (+7).

NEXT MATCH: Monday at Greater New Bedford

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats for Friday: O'Leary leads the way in Taunton field hockey shutout