That’s a wrap: Friday games of Week 6 in the books. Two games on tap Saturday
Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season is happening Friday night and Saturday afternoon at community stadiums throughout Illinois and the metro-east.
Check out the Associated Press Week 6 football poll here , and return often as scores will be updated as they become available.
Southwestern Conference
Edwardsville 51
Alton 6 FINAL
Belleville West
East St. Louis, 1 p.m. Saturday
O’Fallon
Belleville East , 1 p.m. Saturday
South Seven Conference
Marion 30
Althoff 31 FINAL
Centralia 14
Cahokia 0 FINAL
Mississippi Valley Conference
Mascoutah 14
Triad 34 FINAL
Waterloo 35
Jerseyville 6 FINAL
Civic Memorial 0
Highland 65 FINAL
Cahokia Conference
Breese Central 49
Salem 12 FINAL
Freeburg 13
Roxana 36 FINAL
Columbia 13
Wood River 22 FINAL
Red Bud 40
Dupo 0 FINAL
Independent
Collinsville 46
Granite City 0 FINAL
Mater Dei 27
Du Quoin 19 FINAL
