That’s a wrap: Friday games of Week 6 in the books. Two games on tap Saturday

Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season is happening Friday night and Saturday afternoon at community stadiums throughout Illinois and the metro-east.

Check out the Associated Press Week 6 football poll here , and return often as scores will be updated as they become available.

Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 51

Alton 6 FINAL

-

Belleville West

East St. Louis, 1 p.m. Saturday

-

O’Fallon

Belleville East , 1 p.m. Saturday

South Seven Conference

Marion 30

Althoff 31 FINAL

-

Centralia 14

Cahokia 0 FINAL

Mississippi Valley Conference

Mascoutah 14

Triad 34 FINAL

-

Waterloo 35

Jerseyville 6 FINAL

-

Civic Memorial 0

Highland 65 FINAL

Cahokia Conference

Breese Central 49

Salem 12 FINAL

-

Freeburg 13

Roxana 36 FINAL

-

Columbia 13

Wood River 22 FINAL

-

Red Bud 40

Dupo 0 FINAL

Independent

Collinsville 46

Granite City 0 FINAL

-

Mater Dei 27

Du Quoin 19 FINAL