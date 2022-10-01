ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

That’s a wrap: Friday games of Week 6 in the books. Two games on tap Saturday

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season is happening Friday night and Saturday afternoon at community stadiums throughout Illinois and the metro-east.

Check out the Associated Press Week 6 football poll here , and return often as scores will be updated as they become available.

Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 51

Alton 6 FINAL

-

Belleville West

East St. Louis, 1 p.m. Saturday

-

O’Fallon

Belleville East , 1 p.m. Saturday

South Seven Conference

Marion 30

Althoff 31 FINAL

-

Centralia 14

Cahokia 0 FINAL

Mississippi Valley Conference

Mascoutah 14

Triad 34 FINAL

-

Waterloo 35

Jerseyville 6 FINAL

-

Civic Memorial 0

Highland 65 FINAL

Cahokia Conference

Breese Central 49

Salem 12 FINAL

-

Freeburg 13

Roxana 36 FINAL

-

Columbia 13

Wood River 22 FINAL

-

Red Bud 40

Dupo 0 FINAL

Independent

Collinsville 46

Granite City 0 FINAL

-

Mater Dei 27

Du Quoin 19 FINAL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Southwestern Conference#Stadiums#Granite City#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Associated Press Week#Final Columbia 13#Dupo#Du Quoin 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
180
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy