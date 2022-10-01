Read full article on original website
Twice she died, only to be saved by an 'angel'Peter FischettiPanama City Beach, FL
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
mypanhandle.com
Extended sunny weather this week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Troughing patterns in the upper atmosphere through Tuesday will keep temperatures slightly below average, but still warm, for the start of October. High temperatures will range in the lower to mid-80s at the beginning of the week, and rise towards to upper 80s...
Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
Local oyster shuckers compete to be the best in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Panhandle locals competed for the title of fastest oyster shucker. Several local restaurants offered up their best shuckers for the 4th annual Angry Tuna Oyster Shucking Contest. “We are really excited to have the contest,” Angry Tuna Seafood owner Tim Jacobi said. “Turnout was great. The competitors were […]
Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building. According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night. Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13. Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicks off “Paws In The Park”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends. The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Though several local events were cancelled or postponed in case of weather-related complications, Gulf and Franklin Counties still have a lot going on this weekend. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Tate's Hell 5K, Bay Fest Saturday.
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Redman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Redman , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Catahoula Leopard Hound mix is a year and a half old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located […]
wtvy.com
State officials warn about scams following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction across Florida. The storm has left many with little to nothing and they will have to rebuild their homes from the ground up. Also, many are wanting to donate to help out with disaster relief but you have...
News 13 helps local residents shred documents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2017, the Shred-A-Thon took place at the Panama City mall on Saturday. Many of News 13’s very own helped residents as they drove up to get rid of their unwanted documents. The Perry and Young Law Firm was excited to finally be a sponsor again. […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Sunflower Fall Festival in Vernon Oct. 22
Join Black Barn Blossoms for a fun afternoon of food, live music, shopping, food and flowers! Saturday Oct. 22 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the farm located at 3535 Dickinson Ln Vernon, Fl. Tickets $10 (kids 5-under free). https://blackbarnblossoms.com/shop/p/sunflower-festival-tickets. Your ticket price includes entry into the festival for the concert and...
floridaing.com
Big Kahuna Water Park Destin, Florida
The water depth goes up to 5 Feet. The Big Kahuna, a huge 35-foot-tall horse, is truly the thrill of a lifetime. Welcome to Big Kahuna Water Park, Destin, Florida! This world-class water park has something for everyone, from exciting slides and rides to a lazy river and wave pool. With over 50 acres of fun, including 40 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at Big Kahuna.
WJHG-TV
wtvy.com
