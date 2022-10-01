PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends. The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.

