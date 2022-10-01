Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers at Stanford Cardinal football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers will try to end a two-game losing streak when they visit Stanford at 8 p.m. Saturday. Both teams are coming off lopsided loss, Oregon State to Utah and Stanford to Oregon. Here is a first look at the Cardinal:. Oregon State at Stanford. When: 8 p.m....
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Stanford
Oregon defeated Stanford, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game, as the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) prepare to travel to Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Chance Nolan or Ben Gulbranson? Oregon State decision to come near end of week on starting QB vs. Stanford
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is “day-to-day” with a neck strain as the Beavers prepare for Saturday’s game at Stanford. Nolan, OSU’s starting quarterback of the past 17 games, sustained the injury late in the first quarter against Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith said during his Monday...
A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game
The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe out against Stanford
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Justin Flowe missed Saturday’s game against Stanford due to an unspecified injury. Flowe, who entered the week tied for second on UO with 19 tackles, was not in uniform for No. 13 Oregon in its 45-27 win over Stanford at Autzen Stadium. “He was unavailable...
Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford
Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
Joe Freeman: Oregon State Beavers at a crossroads after loss at Utah
As Jonathan Smith strolled to the south tunnel at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday afternoon, flanked by staffers and security, the Oregon State Beavers coach displayed the same stoic demeanor that undoubtedly makes him an impossible-to-read poker player. The scoreboard showed a painful reality — a 42-16 loss to the Utah...
Oregon’s T.J. Bass, Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 offensive, defensive linemen of the week
Oregon’s T.J. Bass and Brandon Dorlus were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play against Stanford. Bass was named offensive lineman of the week and Dorlus was named defensive lineman of the week for helping lead the Ducks in a 45-27 win over the Cardinal. Bass didn’t allow a...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeated Stanford
No. 13 Oregon defeated Stanford, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fourth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening statement. ”It was a fun game for our team, there’s so much for us to...
What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon
Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks aren’t perfect as they pick apart Stanford, but they look like Pac-12 contenders
The hex that seems to follow the Oregon Ducks into every Stanford football game was nowhere in evidence this time. The Ducks pummeled Stanford 45-27 on a warm Saturday night at Autzen Stadium before an enthusiastic crowd of 52,218.
Oregon State shouldn’t panic, what now at QB, players need help: 8 takeaways from Beavers’ 42-16 loss to Utah
Eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 42-16 loss to No. 12 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium:. If the Beavers lose at Stanford next Saturday, then let’s talk. But losing to USC and Utah? C’mon. The Utes and Trojans are the favorites to meet in the Pac-12 championship game. They’re good, though not great. Good enough to make the mistake-prone Beavers pay dearly, particularly Utah. After OSU started the season 3-0, there was reason to think 4-1, even 5-0 was a possibility. The Beavers needed a complete game to make one of those possible, and they didn’t get it. But there were things to like in both losses. OSU’s defense is legit (though we’ll pick a nit later). Tre’Shaun Harrison and Anthony Gould are proving to be dynamic receivers. The running game, though not as explosive as a year ago, is solid.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
Oregon Ducks looking for first win at Arizona since 2011: Sneak peek
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Arizona (3-2, 1-1) Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.
Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says
Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
Ask an expert: As the climate warms, using plants from a dryer zone may be a good strategy
The calendar says fall and rains will be showing up soon, but gardeners aren’t finished yet. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
