ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Stanford, CA
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
Stanford, CA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Local
California Football
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford

Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Stanford Cardinal#Sling Tv#American Football#College Football#Kugn#Fubotv#Fox Sports Live#Pac 12
The Oregonian

What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon

Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Stanford University
The Oregonian

Oregon State shouldn’t panic, what now at QB, players need help: 8 takeaways from Beavers’ 42-16 loss to Utah

Eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 42-16 loss to No. 12 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium:. If the Beavers lose at Stanford next Saturday, then let’s talk. But losing to USC and Utah? C’mon. The Utes and Trojans are the favorites to meet in the Pac-12 championship game. They’re good, though not great. Good enough to make the mistake-prone Beavers pay dearly, particularly Utah. After OSU started the season 3-0, there was reason to think 4-1, even 5-0 was a possibility. The Beavers needed a complete game to make one of those possible, and they didn’t get it. But there were things to like in both losses. OSU’s defense is legit (though we’ll pick a nit later). Tre’Shaun Harrison and Anthony Gould are proving to be dynamic receivers. The running game, though not as explosive as a year ago, is solid.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: As the climate warms, using plants from a dryer zone may be a good strategy

The calendar says fall and rains will be showing up soon, but gardeners aren’t finished yet. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eugene 2022

Known as the Emerald City for its verdant natural beauty and Track Town for its legendary reputation as the home of the Oregon Ducks, Eugene offers much more than its mainstream riverside charm and world-class sports entertainment. This vibrant Pacific Northwestern city packs up an eclectic blend of art, culture,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy