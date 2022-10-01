Eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 42-16 loss to No. 12 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium:. If the Beavers lose at Stanford next Saturday, then let’s talk. But losing to USC and Utah? C’mon. The Utes and Trojans are the favorites to meet in the Pac-12 championship game. They’re good, though not great. Good enough to make the mistake-prone Beavers pay dearly, particularly Utah. After OSU started the season 3-0, there was reason to think 4-1, even 5-0 was a possibility. The Beavers needed a complete game to make one of those possible, and they didn’t get it. But there were things to like in both losses. OSU’s defense is legit (though we’ll pick a nit later). Tre’Shaun Harrison and Anthony Gould are proving to be dynamic receivers. The running game, though not as explosive as a year ago, is solid.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO