Milwaukee, WI

Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
POPSUGAR

Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?

Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
Distractify

When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work

It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
PopCrush

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000

The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
