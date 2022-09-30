GFH’s Boyd, CMR’s Groshelle earn All-State golf honors

HELENA – A pair of Electric City golfers earned their way to All-State honors Friday at Green Meadow Country Club.

Hanna Boyd of Great Falls High finished the 36-hole tournament tied for sixth place individually with a two-day total of 165. The sophomore, who tied with Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier, shot 80 in the first round Thursday before finishing off the tournament with an 85 Friday to take her first All-State honor.

Boyd, who tied for ninth at the divisional tournament, knocked nine strokes off last week’s qualifying score and improved significantly from a 35 th place finish a season ago at state. Her All-State finish is the first for the Great Falls High girls' program since Renae Heisler earned sixth in 2016, according to MHSA archives.

C.M. Russell High senior Eli Groshelle capped his career with another top-15 finish at the state tourney, rallying Friday to earn 11 th .

Outside the top 20 entering Friday, Groshelle shaved nine strokes off his total from Thursday to shoot a 73 on the final day of the tournament and earn his fourth All-State showing in his career for the Rustlers.

Senior Luke Huber finished the tourney tied for 23rd for the CMR boys, while junior James Pinski was tied for 29th.

Butte High’s Jack Prigge won boys’ medalist honors in a sudden-death playoff with Tyler Avery of Glacier, according to 406 MT Sports. Prigge hit a birdie on the final hole to force the playoff and matched it on the decisive hole to take the victory.

The Helena Capital boys earned the team title, led by Joe McGreevey in third place individually and Dutch Teders, who tied for fifth.

Billings West’s Bella Johnson earned a consecutive girls’ championship with a two-round total of 147 (73-74), eight strokes ahead of Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd and Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh.

Walsh’s tie for second paced the Broncs to the girls’ team title, with teammates Becca Washington and Lauren Mayala also finishing in the top eight.

CMR senior Kendra Thayer and junior Ryann Walker placed 24 th and 25 th , respectively, as the Rustler girls took fifth as a team with five qualified golfers. Thayer finished one stroke ahead of teammate Walker as she improved by three strokes on Friday to finish with a total of 191.

Senior Tristan Zaremski finished the tournament tied for 36 th , while freshman Quincy Weymouth was tied for 38 th and senior Olivia Martello was tied for 40 th .

Junior Michael Perkins of the Bison boys finished the tourney tied for 50 th , shooting 91 and 90 over the two rounds.

Full results of the Class AA golf tournament can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: GFH’s Boyd, CMR’s Groshelle earn All-State golf honors