Effective: 2022-09-30 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens This product covers the western Carolinas and NE Georgia **THIS UPDATE CANCELS TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR IAN FOR THE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union NC, and York * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles east of Charlotte NC - 35.3N 79.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian has continued to weaken and will continue to do so overnight. Winds and gusts are currently below tropical storm levels in the GSP area, and will continue to decline. A wind advisory remains in effect until 8am, primarily for higher elevations along the TN state line. Additional rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch are anticipated overnight, primarily between I77 and GSP; before rain largely ends in the early morning hours. A few flood advisories may be needed overnight in the NC Foothills. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: A limited thread for localized flooding will continue through the early morning hours, primarily in the foothills of Western North Carolina. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO