ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Washington Battery Maker Faces Accusations It Gave U.S.-Owned Tech to China

UniEnergy Technologies planned to do it all — build the battery of the future, create good American jobs, crack the code for clean energy. Powered by a new chemical recipe cooked up in a taxpayer-funded federal lab, the private company’s 40-ton batteries promised to bridge the gap for wind and solar. They were designed to last for decades without degrading, unlike your laptop or phone, and wouldn’t catch fire. Politicians and reporters lined up to laud the innovation, boasting that it’d transform electricity.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible

The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
FOREIGN POLICY
seafoodsource.com

EU consumption falling as continent grows more dependent on seafood imports

COVID-related supply chain disruptions and the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union led member-states to become more dependent on products from third countries to meet the market’s demand for seafood in 2021, finds the new “Finfish Study 2022,” compiled by the E.U. Fish Processors and Traders Association (AIPCE-CEP).
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Importation#Formulas#Baby Formula#Business Industry#Linus Business
France 24

Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks

As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

How real are Putin’s nuclear threats to Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex. While the West dismisses that as a scare tactic, a top Putin lieutenant upped the ante by...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy