Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Washington Battery Maker Faces Accusations It Gave U.S.-Owned Tech to China
UniEnergy Technologies planned to do it all — build the battery of the future, create good American jobs, crack the code for clean energy. Powered by a new chemical recipe cooked up in a taxpayer-funded federal lab, the private company’s 40-ton batteries promised to bridge the gap for wind and solar. They were designed to last for decades without degrading, unlike your laptop or phone, and wouldn’t catch fire. Politicians and reporters lined up to laud the innovation, boasting that it’d transform electricity.
Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible
The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
EU consumption falling as continent grows more dependent on seafood imports
COVID-related supply chain disruptions and the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union led member-states to become more dependent on products from third countries to meet the market’s demand for seafood in 2021, finds the new “Finfish Study 2022,” compiled by the E.U. Fish Processors and Traders Association (AIPCE-CEP).
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks
As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
How real are Putin’s nuclear threats to Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex. While the West dismisses that as a scare tactic, a top Putin lieutenant upped the ante by...
Forget the Alps—as the U.S. Dollar Soars, a Better Currency Play Is on a Chalet in Japan
A strong U.S. dollar has motivated a wave of Americans to house hunt in Europe—but those looking for the biggest bargain should skip the Alpine ski chalet and add snowy Niseko, Japan, to their short list. The best exchange rates in a generation are handing U.S. buyers opportunities beyond...
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Hardship for Brazil’s poor may cost Bolsonaro presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s presidential election will be decided by tens of millions of poor people, and they look set to eject incumbent Jair Bolsonaro from office — either in Sunday’s first round or in a runoff. The far-right leader is reminding them of his...
Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in
Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
