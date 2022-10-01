Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather
Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
Sporting News
NASCAR at Talladega results: Chase Elliott seals spot in Round of 8 with daring final lap move
Sunday's race at Talladega was fairly clean, with only a handful of caution flags being waved over the course of the day. So, when Daniel Hemric's No. 16 car stalled out on pit road with six laps to go, the pressure was on for those at the front of the pack.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Hospitalization News
The NASCAR world spent most of Saturday praying for Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson. Anderson was involved in a terrifying, fiery crash on Saturday afternoon at Talladega. The veteran Truck Series driver had to spill out of his flaming car. Anderson was then helicoptered out of the track and taken to the hospital.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded
The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding. Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded. A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Crew Member's Awful Decision
One member of Hailie Deegan's Ford pit crew was reportedly stripped of their NASCAR credential and escorted from the track after an awful decision during Saturday's Truck Series race. The crew member ran into the infield for a loose tire under green-flag conditions, an obvious penalty. That resulted in a...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Transcript: Ryan Blaney - Talladega Superspeedway
Q. Ryan, you've watched the replay now. You saw how they came around the outside. Could you have thrown that block?. RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, I definitely thought about it. The second lane was kind of the strongest, like, definitely the second half of the race. I thought about it. But when you go to the middle and you don't have a Ford or teammate behind you, your chances of getting split are just so high.
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
NASCAR's Alex Bowman says he will miss Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman announced he will not participate in the upcoming race at Talladega, citing concussion-like symptoms.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin calls out NASCAR leadership for Next Gen concerns
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin cites “bad leadership” from NASCAR for creating a car that he says needs to be redesigned after two drivers have suffered concussion-like symptoms in crashes this year. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have been most outspoken about the safety of the car this...
ESPN
Chase Elliott first to advance in NASCAR playoffs with victory at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- As the stars of NASCAR raged over safety concerns with the new car, rumors swirled the drivers would organize some sort of protest at one of the most dangerous tracks on the circuit. Perhaps they'd outright boycott Talladega Superspeedway. Or maybe they'd send their message to NASCAR...
Outsider.com
