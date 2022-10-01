ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race

Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday

The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather

Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
TALLADEGA, AL
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Hospitalization News

The NASCAR world spent most of Saturday praying for Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson. Anderson was involved in a terrifying, fiery crash on Saturday afternoon at Talladega. The veteran Truck Series driver had to spill out of his flaming car. Anderson was then helicoptered out of the track and taken to the hospital.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded

The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding. Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded. A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Crew Member's Awful Decision

One member of Hailie Deegan's Ford pit crew was reportedly stripped of their NASCAR credential and escorted from the track after an awful decision during Saturday's Truck Series race. The crew member ran into the infield for a loose tire under green-flag conditions, an obvious penalty. That resulted in a...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ryan Blaney - Talladega Superspeedway

Q. Ryan, you've watched the replay now. You saw how they came around the outside. Could you have thrown that block?. RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, I definitely thought about it. The second lane was kind of the strongest, like, definitely the second half of the race. I thought about it. But when you go to the middle and you don't have a Ford or teammate behind you, your chances of getting split are just so high.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin calls out NASCAR leadership for Next Gen concerns

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin cites “bad leadership” from NASCAR for creating a car that he says needs to be redesigned after two drivers have suffered concussion-like symptoms in crashes this year. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have been most outspoken about the safety of the car this...
MOTORSPORTS
