PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO