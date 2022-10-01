Read full article on original website
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Overwatch server shuts down six years after launch
It’s an end of an era as Activision Blizzard closes down the Overwatch servers. Overwatch servers have shut down today, October 3, 2022, to close the game and make way for the arrival of its sequel and successor, Overwatch 2, which releases tomorrow, October 4. The Overwatch shutdown came morning (or midday, depending on where […] The post Overwatch server shuts down six years after launch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PS5 jailbreak achieved; modders install PT
The PS5 has just been jailbroken by modders, and the first thing they did was install Konami’s failed project and Hideo Kojima’s PT on their consoles. The PS5 has yet to be fully jailbroken, however, as the most recent jailbreak method by SpecterDev only works 30% of the time and requires a console that hasn’t […] The post PS5 jailbreak achieved; modders install PT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 34 Best Games On PlayStation Plus Premium Right Now
PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
Bloodborne fans in shambles after Horizon Zero Dawn remaster rumors
Bloodborne is still waiting its turn for a remaster
PlayStation Stars May Have Even More To It
It seems that there might be more to Sony's new PlayStation Stars loyalty program than meets the eye. Developed as a free-to-join membership for PlayStation gamers, the service rewards players for purchasing games and completing special objectives, such as being the fastest to get a PS4 or PS5 platinum trophy for a specific game (via PlayStation Blog). These rewards consist of loyalty points, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Store credit and other miscellaneous uses, as well as 3D-modeled digital collectibles that reference Sony's lengthy history of hardware and software (and are "definitely not NFTs," the company tells The Washington Post). As users make purchases and obtain trophies, they can rise through the program's four tiers and receive more exclusive benefits.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022
October is here and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Unfortunately, the haul looks a bit disappointing, as Xbox no longer adds two Xbox 360 classics to the deal. So that leaves us with two Xbox One titles...
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23
Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
These new Game Pass and PS Plus games are worth subscribing for
You don't need the most expensive subscription tiers to play these two brilliant titles
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
TechRadar
Destiny 2, Hitman, and Assassin’s Creed devs want to help Google Stadia players
For Google Stadia players there are a lot of questions about what will happen to their games, hardware, and game progress when the servers shut down on January 18, 2023. Google was quick to explain to players how to get a refund for Google Stadia hardware and software purchases – with details coming within 24 hours – and advice on how to download Google Stadia save data. But these solutions won’t solve every problem for disenfranchised Google Stadia players.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
PS6 — 8 upgrades we want to see
When Sony eventually releases the PS6, we expect it to fix some of the PS5's pernicious problems. Here are some PS6 features we'd love to see.
‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops
The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
PlayStation Fans are Begging for a Remake of The Legend of Dragoon
Earlier today, news leaked about a possible remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. The rumor comes a few weeks after the release of The Last of Us Remake, and a lot of PlayStation fans are upset about the possibility. After all, Horizon Zero Dawn is a fairly recent game, and those resources could instead be dedicated to resurrecting another one of the company's games instead. PlayStation has a vast stable of IPs that have remained dormant for ages, including The Legend of Dragoon. Today's news led to many fans once again noting their desire to see the game resurrected.
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones on Stadia delayed again until March 2023
Ubisoft announced its multiplayer pirate game Skull and Bones will be delayed from its November release and scheduled to launch in March 2023.
FIFA・
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
