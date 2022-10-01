Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
heraldcourier.com
Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region
This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
heraldcourier.com
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
heraldcourier.com
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
heraldcourier.com
Wise County gets grant to provide satellite broadband
A $232,500 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Education and Telehealth Access Fund will be used to finance the provision of broadband internet service through Starlink satellite service to unserved or underserved households with school children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the...
heraldcourier.com
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Hartley, Osborne have moved the city forward
Our city has made a lot of progress in the last four years. We have new businesses with hundreds of new jobs, police and firefighters are being paid more and have better staffing, and Bristol is getting its first new public school built in almost 50 years. All this has...
heraldcourier.com
Council approves contract to take its trash to Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. — The city is close to having an agreement to take its garbage to a Blountville landfill and contracting with a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment at its closed landfill. The City Council voted 4-1 Friday morning to enter into a contract with Eco-Safe Systems, LLC,...
heraldcourier.com
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
heraldcourier.com
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Damascus, Abingdon town council candidates to attend forum
The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring two forums for town council candidates. The Damascus forum will be held at the Old Mill Inn Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. The Abingdon forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Rye Cove rolls past Kentucky foe
Emma Gibson served six aces and Rye Cove rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 win over Harlan County from Kentucky on Saturday. Madeline Love’s seven kills, Abby Lewis’ 14 digs and Alidia Kern’s 11 assists were keys to victory as well for the Eagles.
heraldcourier.com
Short week, no problem: E&H punishes Catawba for SAC win
EMORY, Va. – Beating an undefeated perennial powerhouse on the road in overtime during your first year within South Atlantic Conference play?. Meh, that was last week’s news. The new trend? Emory & Henry College has now moved on to winning conference tilts during short weeks. With Hurricane...
heraldcourier.com
Sheriff's office receives accreditation
The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has earned the agency’s fifth accreditation award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). The department received its initial accreditation in June 2006. Every four years, the re-accreditation process involves an independent review and on-site assessment by the commission,...
heraldcourier.com
Bluff City appoints a new council member
The Bluff City Town Council’s monthlong search for a new board member concluded this week when the board held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to appoint new Alderwoman Julie Venable to the position. Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Jeff Broyles is glad to have all five seats...
heraldcourier.com
Bulldogs ride Creasy's arm past Golden Wave
GRUNDY, Va. _ When the lights go down, like Semisonic sang in 1998, ‘you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.’. When a light blew at Nelson Memorial Field, the Bulldogs stepped into high gear to take a victory back across Shortt Gap into Tazewell County.
