No. 20 Arkansas fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play with a 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama Saturday afternoon from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). After falling behind 28-0 late in the first half, the Hogs put together a furious rally, scoring 23 unanswered points to trim the deficit to 28-23 in the final seconds of the third quarter before running out of gas and seeing the Crimson Tide put the game away with several explosive plays down the stretch.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO