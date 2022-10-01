Read full article on original website
Nick Saban snarky about QB situation for Texas A&M: ‘I was going to call Jimbo afterward and tell him’
Nick Saban’s got jokes. Not long after No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26, a win in which he lost Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to injury, the Alabama coach wasn’t about to reveal any information moving ahead in preparation for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. While...
Football High Live: Scores, highlights, more from Friday’s Week 7 HS football games
Rolling into a heavy Friday night of action in Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season. Thirty-eight games started the weekend on Thursday night with many of the biggest games remaining. Tonight’s schedule include Opelika at Auburn, Handley at Anniston, Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, Hewitt-Trussville at Thompson and...
What they’re saying nationally, in Louisiana after Auburn’s loss to LSU
Bryan Harsin’s program was left ruing missed opportunities yet again Saturday night. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Harsin’s team watched a 17-point first-half lead evaporate, committed four turnovers and once again failed to produce in the second half, as it closed out its season-opening homestand with a 3-2 overall record.
Alabama 49, Arkansas 26: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 20 Arkansas fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play with a 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama Saturday afternoon from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). After falling behind 28-0 late in the first half, the Hogs put together a furious rally, scoring 23 unanswered points to trim the deficit to 28-23 in the final seconds of the third quarter before running out of gas and seeing the Crimson Tide put the game away with several explosive plays down the stretch.
Log your vote for the top Coastal Alabama football player for Week 7 of the season
Check out the nominees for the Coastal Alabama Football Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. Nominations must come from a coach or official team statistician....
Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday fired
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired. The NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative to remove the consultant from the position, NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports reported on Saturday afternoon.
The two conversations Jalen Milroe had after Bryce Young’s injury thrust QB2 into spotlight
The gears must have been moving fast in backup Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s head. He’d just seen Heisman Trophy-winning starter Bryce Young walk to the injury tent in pain, clearly hurt up two touchdowns Saturday at Arkansas. It was his turn, and no pressure, but things were about...
Anders Carlson still has Auburn’s ‘full support’ despite recent FG struggles
Unless Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson suddenly walks through the door, Bryan Harsin isn’t prepared to make any changes at kicker for Auburn despite some recent struggles on field goal attempts. Anders Carlson is just 2-of-4 on field goals in SEC play, with two other misses waved off due...
Will Anderson doesn’t have time for Jimbo Fisher vs Nick Saban feud
As of this week didn’t have enough intrigue with Bryce Young’s shoulder injury, there’s still the follow-up to the summer spat between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Don’t expect Will Anderson to chime in with his thoughts, though. The star outside...
Commanders starting clock for Brian Robinson Jr.’s return
Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. will rejoin his Washington teammates on Wednesday as a full practice participant for the first time since being shot during a carjacking attempt, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Monday. Robinson was shot twice in a robbery attempt on Aug. 29, and Washington...
South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones back home, ‘doing great’ after collapsing on sideline, Wommack says
South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones is back in Mobile and “doing great” two days after collapsing on the sideline during a game at Louisiana, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Play was halted some 15 minutes early in the third quarter of South Alabama’s 20-17 victory at...
Diving deep into Alabama’s wild win at Arkansas with bonus notes, observations
Get comfortable. We’ve got a lot to discuss. Alabama’s mood swing of a 49-26 win at Arkansas should come with a cold drink or 12, even on the rewatch. It was one of those CBS marathons that aged in dog years, but when the party ended, Alabama somehow covered the spread.
Class 4A No. 4 Anniston knocks off No. 2 Handley in battle of unbeatens
In the 32-7 home victory Friday night, Anniston’s defense was mean as a stepped-on snake, lightning fast from sideline to sideline and as unrelenting as time. Bulldog coach Rico White called it the most dominant performance he’d seen from one of his Anniston teams in his four previous seasons, all of which qualified for the postseason.
Georgia’s Jalen Carter will miss Auburn game with knee injury
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will miss Saturday’s game with Auburn due to a knee injury, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Monday. Carter, a preseason All-America pick, was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and will miss “a week or two”, Smart said. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 26-22 victory over Missouri on Saturday, and did not return to the game.
Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win
On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State by the numbers: Milestone loss possible for MSU
No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) 3 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Player in the nation has scored touchdowns on a rushing attempt, reception and kickoff return this season – Texas A&M RB Devon Achane. Achane has reached the end zone in every Texas A&M game this season. The most recent Texas A&M player to score a touchdown in five consecutive games is Trayveon Williams in 2018.
Prison strike, sheriff’s appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs has career day in Raiders’ first win
Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards to power Las Vegas past the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday as the Raiders earned their first victory of the season. In his 10th NFL regular-season game with at least 100...
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed
Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.
