College Sports

AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Louisiana after Auburn’s loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin’s program was left ruing missed opportunities yet again Saturday night. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Harsin’s team watched a 17-point first-half lead evaporate, committed four turnovers and once again failed to produce in the second half, as it closed out its season-opening homestand with a 3-2 overall record.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama 49, Arkansas 26: Five Questions 'Answered'

No. 20 Arkansas fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play with a 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama Saturday afternoon from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). After falling behind 28-0 late in the first half, the Hogs put together a furious rally, scoring 23 unanswered points to trim the deficit to 28-23 in the final seconds of the third quarter before running out of gas and seeing the Crimson Tide put the game away with several explosive plays down the stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday fired

The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired. The NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative to remove the consultant from the position, NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports reported on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
AL.com

Commanders starting clock for Brian Robinson Jr.’s return

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. will rejoin his Washington teammates on Wednesday as a full practice participant for the first time since being shot during a carjacking attempt, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Monday. Robinson was shot twice in a robbery attempt on Aug. 29, and Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Class 4A No. 4 Anniston knocks off No. 2 Handley in battle of unbeatens

In the 32-7 home victory Friday night, Anniston’s defense was mean as a stepped-on snake, lightning fast from sideline to sideline and as unrelenting as time. Bulldog coach Rico White called it the most dominant performance he’d seen from one of his Anniston teams in his four previous seasons, all of which qualified for the postseason.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter will miss Auburn game with knee injury

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will miss Saturday’s game with Auburn due to a knee injury, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Monday. Carter, a preseason All-America pick, was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament and will miss “a week or two”, Smart said. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 26-22 victory over Missouri on Saturday, and did not return to the game.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win

On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State by the numbers: Milestone loss possible for MSU

No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) 3 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Player in the nation has scored touchdowns on a rushing attempt, reception and kickoff return this season – Texas A&M RB Devon Achane. Achane has reached the end zone in every Texas A&M game this season. The most recent Texas A&M player to score a touchdown in five consecutive games is Trayveon Williams in 2018.
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

Prison strike, sheriff’s appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed

Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.
STARKVILLE, MS
