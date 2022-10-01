Mila Kunis Rocks Sultry Look At New York Premiere Of Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

mega

Mila Kunis stepped out in style for the New York premiere of Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive . The 39-year-old sported a look by designer Carolina Herrera in a sleek, low-cut, black mini dress and thigh-high boots as she posed for photographs at Paris Theater on Thursday, September 29.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress — who also stars in the thrilling new Netflix drama — proved she can rock a black carpet as she showcased her trim waist and long legs in the little black number.

Luckiest Girl Alive , based on a novel written by Jessica Knoll , premiered on the popular streaming platform on Friday, September 30. The mystery flick centers on the downward spiral of a writer's seemingly idyllic life in New York City as it is tainted by past memories of high school trauma following the release of a true-crime documentary.

Kunis has been married to her husband and former costar, Ashton Kutcher , since 2015. They share two children, 7-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabella and 5-year-old son Dimitri Portwood . The kids did not appear to be in attendance at the event.

NETFLIX ORDERS 'THAT 90'S SHOW,' A SPINOFF OF 'THAT 70'S SHOW', KURTWOOD SMITH & DEBRO JO RUPP TO RETURN AS RED & KITTY FORMAN

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sultry snapshots of Mila Kunis and her costars.

mega

Kunis was dressed to kill in a figure-hugging, black blazer dress as her long locks pooled around her shoulders in luxurious, brunette waves.

mega

Kunis paired the look with thigh-high boots and further accessorized with sparkly earrings and several rings as she prepared for the screening of her latest film.

'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM THEIR TWO KIDS

mega

Kunis plays the role of Ani FaNelli in the newly released drama.

mega

The That '70s Show actress posed next to several of her costars including Chiara Aurelia and Finn Wittrock .

Dalmar Abuzeid , Alex Barone , Justine Lupe , Kylee Evans , Alexandra Beaton , Thomas Barbusca , Isaac Kragten , Carson MacCormac , Nicole Huff , David Webster , Rebecca Ablack and Knoll, were also in attendance at the upscale Manhattan event.