Raytown, MO

kttn.com

Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
CAMERON, MO
KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Employees pay it forward to maintenance staff member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”. “We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”. Miss Sandy works for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

