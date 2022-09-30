Read full article on original website
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
No students hurt in Independence School District school bus crash
No students were hurt in a crash involving an Independence School District bus Friday afternoon.
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
Kansas City area high school teacher under investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with Independence school bus, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon with an Independence school bus, police said. The wreck was reported at about 3:35 p.m. near Sterling Avenue and 27th Street. Police said a motorcycle heading south hit an Independence School District bus that was making a...
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Kansas City man dies a week after car hits motorcycle near Smithville
Donald Hundley of Kansas City died from his injuries a week after a car hit his motorcycle near the Smithville Dam. Jason Kissick is charged.
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
Employees pay it forward to maintenance staff member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”. “We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”. Miss Sandy works for the...
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
Lawrence, Kansas police shoot, kill person while investigating 'criminal damage' call
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is stepping in to learn what happened leading up to a shooting involving police in Lawrence, Kansas, over the weekend. According to the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department, officers were called to a home at 1715 East 21st Terrace around 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of "criminal damage."
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
