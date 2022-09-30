Fall is here! Soon we will see the colors of the orchards turn yellow and red again. Definitely a pretty sight from a bird’s perspective. Ok everybody I will admit: Life is just going a bit fast for me at the moment, the weeks zoom by and I try to get all the stuff done on my to-do-list in what seems shrinking time. Luckily I discovered a beautiful new form of relaxation and comfort on the Disney Channel and I love it! Last night I watched “India from Above”. It was wonderful! I could swear even my cat was mesmerized. It is so important to remember how different and magical the world looks somewhere else ! It feels very refreshing and uplifting to see people approach life’s challenges differently. How fun to learn about different customs to celebrate the magnificence of creation. Great to see that even today people use the knowledge of their ancestors who found very smart ways to cooperate with nature and live in harmony with the elements. So good that we have different cultures to be inspired by. I believe we can learn a lot from other peoples’ know how, creative ideas and inventiveness. And they can learn from us.

