49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO