Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley
Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 4 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries. [RB] Ty Davis-Price, out. [TE...
Broncos OLB Randy Gregory out several weeks with knee injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams wasn’t the team’s only player who suffered a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Denver also lost outside linebacker Randy Gregory in Week 4. The good news for Gregory is that he did not suffer a season-ending torn ACL like Williams. The bad news is that he’ll be sidelined for several weeks.
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable; Daniel Brunskill good to go for Monday night
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice. Armstead has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to miss the 49ers' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Kinlaw played in that game but sat out the first two full practices of the week due to a knee injury.
Breaking Down the 49ers’ First-Half Struggles and Successes
Since taking over in 2017, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been hailed as an offensive innovator capable of directing one of the NFL's best offensive systems. Anecdotally, however, I've noticed that the 49ers under his guidance too often start out frustratingly slow, garnering meager first-half point totals despite outplaying the opposition. In light of this, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of these stats and investigate what they really showed about the 49ers' offensive capabilities, and whether or not the team has been truly underperforming its status as a premiere NFL offense.
Rams at 49ers, Week 4 predictions: Fans favor Niners in NFC West matchup
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, October 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
Injured 49ers tackle Trent Williams expects to return in ‘no time’
Trent Williams was expected to miss at least a month after the left tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain during the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. The offensive lineman told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he expects to be back in "no time."
Why a 49ers-Panthers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo never got off the ground
The San Francisco 49ers are focused on tonight's game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. However, the Carolina Panthers have already played their Week 4 game and are shifting focus toward their next opponent—the 49ers. Naturally, that led to a question for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
Kyle Shanahan: It’s ‘unfair’ to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for 49ers’ struggles
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is receiving his share of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive struggles this season. The one player receiving the brunt of the blame, though, is Jimmy Garoppolo. That's often the case with any starting quarterback. If an offense struggles, fingers will typically point toward that position.
WATCH MONDAY ON ABC7: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Monday at 5 p.m. on ABC7.
Jimmy Garoppolo still looking to establish chemistry with 49ers offense but says ‘It’s getting better’
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he's still looking to get on the same page with the rest of the 49ers offense after being away for most of the offseason and preseason but that things are getting better, slowly but surely. Garoppolo raised a few eyebrows after the 49ers' 11-10 loss...
