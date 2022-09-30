ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley

Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Broncos OLB Randy Gregory out several weeks with knee injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams wasn’t the team’s only player who suffered a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Denver also lost outside linebacker Randy Gregory in Week 4. The good news for Gregory is that he did not suffer a season-ending torn ACL like Williams. The bad news is that he’ll be sidelined for several weeks.
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable; Daniel Brunskill good to go for Monday night

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice. Armstead has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to miss the 49ers' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Kinlaw played in that game but sat out the first two full practices of the week due to a knee injury.
Breaking Down the 49ers’ First-Half Struggles and Successes

Since taking over in 2017, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been hailed as an offensive innovator capable of directing one of the NFL's best offensive systems. Anecdotally, however, I've noticed that the 49ers under his guidance too often start out frustratingly slow, garnering meager first-half point totals despite outplaying the opposition. In light of this, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of these stats and investigate what they really showed about the 49ers' offensive capabilities, and whether or not the team has been truly underperforming its status as a premiere NFL offense.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs

After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
