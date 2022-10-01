Read full article on original website
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."
Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.
Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
Jilted bride who carried on with her wedding without the groom is getting free 'honeymoon'
A jilted bride who decided to have her wedding without her groom has been given a free honeymoon. Kayley Stead, 27, discovered that she'd been abandoned by her partner of four years on her wedding day, and instead of letting the venue and everyone's efforts go to waste, she had her wedding alone.
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house," said the groom.
Bride rescinds grandmother’s invitation to wedding because she says grandma smells bad
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister has been planning her wedding since she was a child. She always knew what kind of dress she wanted, the flavor of cake she wanted, the colors of her flowers, everything.
Angry Wife Spends 27th Anniversary Alone While Her Husband Takes Himself Out to Dinner
A disgruntled wife recently took to Reddit to complain about how her husband took himself out to dinner on their 27th anniversary while she spent the night alone. And yet, I wonder why she’s so upset. Sure, one would think that this would have been painful had their marriage still been viable. But it is really just a marriage on paper.
I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here's how I told 5 friends I couldn't be in their wedding parties.
I used to think I had to agree to everything when my friends got married. But now as a professional bridesmaid, I've learned how to politely decline.
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
A Redditor posted a now-viral blog on the social media site's AITA ("Am I the a**hole") wanting to know if they were in the wrong for invoicing a relative who didn't invite them to their wedding. This is after the family member seemingly took advantage of the fact that OP...
'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding
Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
I’m a bride & was fat shamed in a dress shop – they made me sign a waiver & said I’d be fined £450 unless I shed pounds
A BRIDE was left shocked after the bridal shop said she would have to pay £450 if she didn’t lose a stone before the final fitting. The woman had splashed out on an expensive gown from a well-known designer, but was told she was “in between sizes” so would have to shift the extra weight.
Woman gets married in a ruffled $20 party dress: 'I knew our marriage wouldn't be worth the expense of a wedding gown'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I should never have gotten married. It's easy to say that now that it's been years since my divorce.
Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.
Bride Asking Mom to Grow Wedding Flowers as a Joke Goes Viral: 'Amazing'
"Wow what an amazing mum! The things mothers do for us." a TikToker wrote, after a video posted of the beautiful floral display went viral.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Woman 'Gutted' by Partner Attending Wedding Abroad Without Her Splits Views
"No, you're not entitled to a free holiday," commented one Mumsnet user.
Twin Sister Guilt Trips The Other For Excusing Herself From Her Wedding To Attend To Son’s Emergency
How we react to situations is all about perspectives. What is acceptable to one is just a silly excuse to another. Personal sentiments and feelings must be eliminated to avoid overreaction, and emotional intelligence should be employed. Netizens have bashed a woman for snapping at her twin sister, who left...
Wedding Guest Offended Bride and Groom Didn’t Send ‘Thank You’ Cards After Event
Typically after a wedding, it's customary for the bride and groom to send a thank you card to each guest, thanking them for any gift they may have given. On an online forum, a wedding guest recently called out a "rude" bride and groom for not sending out thank you cards after the event.
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
