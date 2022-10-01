ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Etiquette#Manners#Friendship#Flowers
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
Lefty Graves

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy