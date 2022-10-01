COUNTY OF LASSEN’S PERMANENT LOCAL HOUSING ALLOCATION (PLHA) Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.

