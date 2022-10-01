Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
County of Lassen, Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA)
COUNTY OF LASSEN’S PERMANENT LOCAL HOUSING ALLOCATION (PLHA) Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
Lassen County News
City Hall Finance announces closure
The Susanville City Hall Finance Division will be closed for repairs Friday, Oct. 7 and for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10. However, there are several alternative ways to pay your gas/water bills:. Pay your gas/water bill 24/7 online by visiting www.cityofsusanville.org. Make payment by phone, available 24/7 by calling 1-866-211-2836.
Plumas County News
Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Lassen County News
CDCR releases CCC closure information
Information about the closure of the California Correctional center in Susanville is available at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/prison-closures/ccc-closure-key-dates/?fbclid=IwAR0eqd8gznyK-Sr98MOmuyZnKfwRlfYWdYzwbLmIuJloGplpSWrlx_35lbo. CDCR announced “the complete closure of CCC by June 30, 2023. CDCR advises readers the timelines are “subject to change based upon negotiations with labor organizations and pending the approval of the California Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
Comments / 0