ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Hispanic Heritage Special 2022

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWsTi_0iHPRIua00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off back on September 15th and concludes on October 15th.

Hispanic Culture in America is a celebration of art, music, food, sports, and history. As such, KCAU 9 has joined Nexstar television stations across the nation in celebrate Hispanic Heritage, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of our country in
all the communities we serve.

Below are Hispanic Heritage stories KCAU 9 reporters created.

Hispanic Heritage Month: The unique traditions and celebrations of Day of the Dead

Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic artists share what inspires them and their art

Hispanic Heritage Month: Obstacles the Hispanic community may face while seeking mental health assistance

For more Hispanic Heritage stories from across the nation, click here .

Below is a replay of the special that aired Friday, Sep. 30.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#Local Life#Localevent#Hispanic Heritage Special#Kcau 9#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
kscj.com

185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
WOODBINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Ernst talks drugs with area law officials

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl

SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy