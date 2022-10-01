Read full article on original website
Clemson Set to Compete in Blessings Collegiate
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will be one of 11 teams in the national field at the Blessings Collegiate that will be held October 3-5 at The 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. The tournament will be televised by the Golf Channel with broadcasts from 3:30 p.m..m. to 6:30...
Fred Hoover
Note: The following appears in the NC State football gameday program. My mom and dad came to the Upstate for the 1992 ACC Baseball Tournament in nearby Greenville. On the way from the parking lot to the stadium on Saturday afternoon, my dad tripped on a rock, fell on his left arm and broke it.
Match Day Central: No. 17 Clemson vs. North Carolina
Tigers Travel to Chapel Hill, Face Tar Heels on Monday Night. 📍 Chapel Hill, N.C. (Dorrance Field) 🗓 Monday, October 3 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 17 Clemson Tigers will travel to North Carolina on Monday night to take on the 4-2-2 Tar Heels. The match will be broadcasted on ACC Network, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tigers Fend Off Fighting Irish for First ACC Win
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In an epic five-set match, the Clemson volleyball team (10-6, 1-3 ACC) defeated Notre Dame (5-9, 0-4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon in the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The 3-2 victory marked the first win for the Tigers over the Fighting Irish since Oct. 17, 2014.
Tigers Impress at Live in Lou
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Clemson cross country team competed Saturday morning at the Live in Lou meet, with the men running an 8k and the women running a 5k. Marlin Young and Maddie Dinneen were the first Tigers to complete their respective races. Young finished the 8k in 24:12.8,...
Trenton Simpson | Making His Family Proud
Note: The following appears in the NC State football gameday program. Clemson has always had a storied tradition of great linebacker play that has haunted opposing backfields. From Levon Kirkland to Anthony Simmons to the program’s first Butkus Award winner, Isaiah Simmons, the Tiger defense has been spearheaded by great linebackers for many decades.
Tigers Challenge No. 2 Cardinals for Three Sets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-6, 0-3 ACC) put pressure on the No. 2 ranked Cardinals on Friday night but fell short as Louisville (12-1, 3-0 ACC) took the match, 3-0, in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. The Tigers lost by a combined 14 points in the...
