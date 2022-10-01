SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Camp Natoma is set to host its 4th annual fall family BBQ Sunday expanding camp fun to all families.

Camp Natoma, the non-profit week-long summer camp for youth, will have live music featuring local singers, camp games, and classic bbq foods from hotdogs to tri-tip.

The event will be hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cuesta Canyon Park for those that wish to support the camp and enjoy a day in nature.

The post Camp Natoma hosts annual family BBQ Sunday for a fun-filled day in the sun appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .