San Luis Obispo, CA

Camp Natoma hosts annual family BBQ Sunday for a fun-filled day in the sun

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Camp Natoma is set to host its 4th annual fall family BBQ Sunday expanding camp fun to all families.

Camp Natoma, the non-profit week-long summer camp for youth, will have live music featuring local singers, camp games, and classic bbq foods from hotdogs to tri-tip.

The event will be hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cuesta Canyon Park for those that wish to support the camp and enjoy a day in nature.

