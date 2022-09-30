Read full article on original website
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Tua Tagovailoa brain injury shocks through Detroit Lions: 'I was shook up'
Isaiah Buggs was watching Thursday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins when Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, throwing the third-year signal caller to the ground. Tagovailoa's head smashed so hard into the Paycor Stadium turf in Cincinnati that his fingers seized...
Mystery of Bojan Bogdanovic trade to Pistons for pittance solved
The trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons was a head scratcher to many NBA experts. Why would the tanking-hard Utah Jazz send a really good player to a rebuilding team, for very little in return? It appears the mystery may have been solved. When the news broke about...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
Detroit News
Observations: Killian Hayes shows poise to lead White team to victory in Pistons scrimmage
Detroit — Little Caesars Arena served as the site of the Pistons' open practice and scrimmage Sunday, offering fans a sneak peek at their team before the preseason gets underway later this week. It served as a sign that the 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with just...
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6
If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: What he said
Follow along with us during Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker's weekly news conference in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland. MSU will host Ohio State on Saturday (4 p.m., ABC). ...
