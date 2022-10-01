Read full article on original website
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
Bloodborne fans in shambles after Horizon Zero Dawn remaster rumors
Bloodborne is still waiting its turn for a remaster
God of War Ragnarok Length Reportedly Revealed
A new report has seemingly revealed the length of the upcoming PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok. When the new God of War reboot launched back in 2018, it stood as the longest entry in the history of the popular action series. And while a number of fans liked this greater length and size of the game, it sounds like the sequel is going to take even longer to fully complete.
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Skyrim Anniversary Edition Gets Another Surprise Launch Beyond Nintendo Switch Version
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition showed up on the Nintendo Switch platform this week as a surprise release with an even more surprising price of $70. But in addition to that Switch launch, Skyrim also found a new home on GOG. The CD Projekt-owned launcher welcomed Skyrim to its catalog with a couple of unique features and a price that might seem pretty appealing to those who want to round out their Skyrim on yet another platform.
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
Why Nintendo Once Censored the Name of a Famous Marvel Location
In the early '90s, Nintendo was very cautious about any content that released on its platforms. The company had built a family friendly reputation and fought hard to preserve it. So in 1992 when Acclaim was publishing Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade's Revenge for the Super Nintendo, Nintendo had a unique note for the game's developers: the name "Murderworld" could not be mentioned! This fact was revealed in a newly released set of notes shared on Twitter by retired video game programmer Kevin Edwards. The notes provide a very interesting window into game development during that era, and just how strict Nintendo could be!
‘Overwatch 2’ release date, and when ‘Overwatch 1’ servers will shut down
While Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, developer Blizzard Entertainment is preparing to shut down servers for the first Overwatch. If you’re looking to see when each game will be available, here’s when Overwatch 2 comes out – and when the first Overwatch‘s servers will go offline.
PlayStation Stars has an ultra-exclusive Diamond tier, according to datamine
It looks like the PlayStation Stars reward scheme has an elusive 'Diamond' tier that's invite-only, according to a datamine of the system. The PlayStation Stars reward scheme comes to PS5 this month in the West, offering goodies like digital collectibles to players who complete challenges across some of the best PS5 games. It was known that the reward scheme would feature four tiers of escalating value, but details of a datamine of the PlayStation mobile app show there could be a secret fifth.
GTA 6 Reportedly Rebooted Development Around Red Dead Redemption 2's Release
Rockstar Games reportedly rebooted development on Grand Theft Auto VI around the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 is probably the most highly anticipated game on the horizon given it's the follow-up to the second best selling game of all-time. Grand Theft Auto V had a massive impact when it was released in 2013 and it has only continued to grow in the years since thanks to GTA Online. However, a direct follow-up wasn't Rockstar Games' immediate priority as it opted to make Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to its 2010 western that was showered in praise. Apparently, though, this wasn't the only thing the developer was working on.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Overwatch 1 is officially dead now and not even Mercy can resurrect it
“I need healing,” Overwatch 1 said one last time in its last-ditch effort this morning, before dying for good. The hero FPS that launched in 2016 is gone as we know it. The servers for Overwatch 1 went down this afternoon in preparation for the launch of Overwatch 2 tomorrow. OW1 is no longer playable.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Explains How the Prequel Series Impacts The Witcher
Thanks to Netflix's recent Tudum fan event, there has been an outpouring of news big and small about the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. For example, we now know that it's releasing on Christmas, Minnie Driver will feature prominently in it, and that it really is just four episodes instead of the originally announced six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has explained exactly how the prequel series might affect the mainline The Witcher series.
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks
GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system. On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.
Zombies may return from the dead in this year’s Fortnitemares event
It’s almost time for this year’s Fortnitemares event, so players are in for many scary surprises. Previous years have seen new spooky skins, Creative maps, and quests meant to engage and frighten the player. While there are likely many surprises in store, we might already know one feature that will be returning from last year.
