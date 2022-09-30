Read full article on original website
Council on UGA DL: ‘We could demolish them’
AUBURN | Rushing for 101 yards at home against LSU has Brandon Council confident Auburn can do even more at No. 2 Georgia this weekend. The Tigers enter the matchup 10th in the SEC averaging 159.4 rushing yards per game. Georgia is second in the SEC holding opponents to 89.2 rushing yards per game.
Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday heading into Week 6 at Florida
Missouri (2-3) will look to rebound from a near-upset win over Georgia in week five with its second straight win in as many seasons over Florida (3-2) in week six. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Dominick Blaylock has biggest game in years against Missouri
Dominick Blaylock might, at last, be running out of checkpoints. The Georgia receiver has had to clear all sorts of milestones in his return from a pair of ACL tears. Getting medical clearance, gaining confidence, notching his first playing time and first catch - Blaylock has done all of those as he tries to regain his freshman form.
PFF Insights: Georgia at Mizzou
Another season of college football means another season of Rivals teaming up with PFF College to do a deep dive on player analytics. After every Missouri football game, we will use PFF College's numbers to break down the Tigers' performance as a unit and as individuals. Here is a breakdown of how the team performed in week two as well as how they did individually. For those unfamiliar with how PFF calculates its grades, an explanation can be found here.
Clemson makes big impression with North Carolina's No. 2 recruit
Clemson left a profound impression on a targeted playmaker Saturday night. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Burlington (N.C.) Cummings four-star junior receiver Jonathan Paylor took in the Tigers' 30-20 victory against N.C. State with one of his high school assistant coaches.
Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU's Oct. 15 home game vs. Clemson
Florida State's run of largely primetime games will continue when the team is back at Doak Campbell Stadium in two weeks. The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' (4-1, 2-1 in ACC) Oct. 15 home game vs. No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 2-0) will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.
