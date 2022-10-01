Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Cut Your Utility Costs With a Refurbished Ecobee Smart Thermostat
A smart thermostat means you'll never have to come home to a cold house again, and it can even help you save some money on your utilities. And if you're looking to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Woot has several refurbished Ecobee smart thermostats on sale for far less than they typically cost new, including some of our favorite smart thermostats. This sale runs from now until Oct. 8, and there's a chance that some models may sell out before then.
CNET
How to Efficiently Heat an Older Home -- And Save Money On Your Bills
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heating a home is rarely cheap and, with global energy prices on the rise, it's more important than ever to consider how to make our homes more energy efficient.
Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
CNET
National Cinnamon Roll Day Is Tomorrow: Freebies at Cinnabon, Cinnaholic and More
While you're out grabbing your morning or afternoon coffee, don't forget to pick up a cinnamon roll tomorrow. Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Cinnamon Roll Day, and you can get freebies and discounts on cinnamon rolls and other baked goods. Here's where you can get BOGO (aka buy-one-get-one) deals on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Keep the Whole Family Fresh and Clean With up to 38% Off Dove Skincare
Keeping your body fresh and clean should be a part of your daily routine. Showering after a workout, first thing in the morning or after a long day of work not only reinvigorates and reenergizes but also helps the biggest organ of your body stay clear of excess dirt or sweat. Showers also improve the immune system and blood circulation, relieve headaches and boost confidence.
CNET
Mysterious Bird Is the First-Ever Documented Hybrid of Its Kind
Here's a beautiful story for anyone who appreciates birds. A female rose-breasted grosbeak got together with a male scarlet tanager despite the bird species' preferences for dwelling in different habitats. Their offspring, a male, has now made ornithology history as the first-ever documented hybrid of its kind. "I love this...
CNET
McDonalds' Happy-Meal-Inspired Box for Adults Is Out Now: What You Get
You've pulled up to McDonald's as a full-on adult. You absolutely do not need a toy with your meal, right? Joking. Of course you do. The fast-food chain is now selling boxed meals geared toward grown-ups, and each one has a cool, odd-looking figurine inside. The meal has an odd...
CNET
For $30, This Large 5-Quart Air Fryer Is Yours
I've gotten very cozy with my air fryer lately. I use it several times a week to make quick, frozen snacks or to reheat leftover pizza as well as incredibly easy from-scratch dinners like crispy chicken thighs alongside even crispier potatoes. The best part? When I'm through, a simple rinse of the nonstick cooking basket is about all the cleanup there is.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Only the North Pole knows the true toy stats, but we have a pretty great list of the hottest toys this holiday shopping season. There are some exciting new additions this year, from a DIY...
Frustrated Homeowners Are Revealing The "Not Worth It" Aspects Of Homeownership That Don't Get Talked About Enough, And Renting Has Never Sounded Better
"I bought my home a year ago and a lot has gone wrong where I’ve needed to call contractors or maintenance people. They’re always men, and I know they’re taking advantage of me with their quotes."
CNET
Peloton's New Rowing Machine Teaches You to Be a Better Rower
Peloton has been leaving its footprint across the fitness world with the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike Plus, Peloton Guide and Peloton Tread, so it only seemed natural that the next big thing would be a rowing machine. Peloton teased that its next big launch was going to be a smart rowing machine back in May, and months later pre-orders for the brand new Peloton Row are now available.
CARS・
CNET
How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Before Prime Day Begins
Amazon's hosting its second Prime Day of the year next week on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. If you've been on the fence about signing up for a Prime membership, now could be a good time so you can take advantage of the perks. The subscription costs $139 a year, or $15 a month. (If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the price drops to less than $8 a month.)
CNET
Every high-quality 'Rings of Power' prop you can 3D print right now
Amazon has given us, the makers of the world, a lot to play with in its new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Based on the Second Age of Tolkien's seminal works, it offers up some amazing armor and props that we haven't seen before. With the advent of in-home 3D printing, these props can be ours to wield if we can either design them ourselves or, if we don't have the skill to make them, find someone who does.
CNET
Get Savings on Home Improvement Tools for up to $75 Off at Home Depot
Home Depot is running a brand new sale where you can save up to $75 off power tools today. There are power tools, hand tools, storage and more that you can grab at a discount. There is no end date to this particular offer. And there are over 1,000 products you can choose from even if something sells out.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch
Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
CNET
Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now
With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Cat: 'He Grew Like Clifford,' Owner Says
Think your cat's a big one? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 cm) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has recognized him as the world's tallest living domestic cat. His...
CNET
Here's When Episode 7 of 'The Rings of Power' Drops in Your Timezone
We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.
Comments / 0