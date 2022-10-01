ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Cut Your Utility Costs With a Refurbished Ecobee Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat means you'll never have to come home to a cold house again, and it can even help you save some money on your utilities. And if you're looking to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Woot has several refurbished Ecobee smart thermostats on sale for far less than they typically cost new, including some of our favorite smart thermostats. This sale runs from now until Oct. 8, and there's a chance that some models may sell out before then.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
CNET

Keep the Whole Family Fresh and Clean With up to 38% Off Dove Skincare

Keeping your body fresh and clean should be a part of your daily routine. Showering after a workout, first thing in the morning or after a long day of work not only reinvigorates and reenergizes but also helps the biggest organ of your body stay clear of excess dirt or sweat. Showers also improve the immune system and blood circulation, relieve headaches and boost confidence.
CNET

Mysterious Bird Is the First-Ever Documented Hybrid of Its Kind

Here's a beautiful story for anyone who appreciates birds. A female rose-breasted grosbeak got together with a male scarlet tanager despite the bird species' preferences for dwelling in different habitats. Their offspring, a male, has now made ornithology history as the first-ever documented hybrid of its kind. "I love this...
CNET

For $30, This Large 5-Quart Air Fryer Is Yours

I've gotten very cozy with my air fryer lately. I use it several times a week to make quick, frozen snacks or to reheat leftover pizza as well as incredibly easy from-scratch dinners like crispy chicken thighs alongside even crispier potatoes. The best part? When I'm through, a simple rinse of the nonstick cooking basket is about all the cleanup there is.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CNET

Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Only the North Pole knows the true toy stats, but we have a pretty great list of the hottest toys this holiday shopping season. There are some exciting new additions this year, from a DIY...
CNET

Peloton's New Rowing Machine Teaches You to Be a Better Rower

Peloton has been leaving its footprint across the fitness world with the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike Plus, Peloton Guide and Peloton Tread, so it only seemed natural that the next big thing would be a rowing machine. Peloton teased that its next big launch was going to be a smart rowing machine back in May, and months later pre-orders for the brand new Peloton Row are now available.
CNET

How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Before Prime Day Begins

Amazon's hosting its second Prime Day of the year next week on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. If you've been on the fence about signing up for a Prime membership, now could be a good time so you can take advantage of the perks. The subscription costs $139 a year, or $15 a month. (If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the price drops to less than $8 a month.)
CNET

Every high-quality 'Rings of Power' prop you can 3D print right now

Amazon has given us, the makers of the world, a lot to play with in its new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Based on the Second Age of Tolkien's seminal works, it offers up some amazing armor and props that we haven't seen before. With the advent of in-home 3D printing, these props can be ours to wield if we can either design them ourselves or, if we don't have the skill to make them, find someone who does.
CNET

Get Savings on Home Improvement Tools for up to $75 Off at Home Depot

Home Depot is running a brand new sale where you can save up to $75 off power tools today. There are power tools, hand tools, storage and more that you can grab at a discount. There is no end date to this particular offer. And there are over 1,000 products you can choose from even if something sells out.
CNET

Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch

Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
CNET

Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now

With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
CNET

Here's When Episode 7 of 'The Rings of Power' Drops in Your Timezone

We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.
