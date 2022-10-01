Read full article on original website
Related
Fair Season is Here, and Mainers Love These Fair Treats
It is that time of the year, fairs are happening in full force. Going to a fair on a nice Fall day is always a fun time when with friends and/or family. You can just simply walk around, go on rides, go shopping for some cute and crafty items, or even just go for the snacks.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Top 20 Spots To Get Yummy Onion Rings in Central Maine & Beyond
Check out the top 20 spots in Maine to grab yummy onion rings!. Over 30 of the Best Places in Maine to Satisfy Your French Fry Craving. I have uncovered one of life's most beautiful secrets and that is that the world of French fries is expanding in Maine. Here are 30 of the best French spots to satisfy your craving!
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
Collider
10 'Hocus Pocus' Filming Locations You Can Visit In Massachusetts
With Hocus Pocus 2 flying onto Disney+ just in time for Halloween, its predecessor Hocus Pocus remains a spooky time classic. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the Sanderson Sisters not only invade Salem, Massachusetts in the films, but their portrayers did in real life. In 1993,...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
5 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a House in Leaf-Peeping Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. There’s nothing quite like New England...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
When is it Time to Turn the Heat on? These Mainers Let us Know
There's no exact date on the calendar that marks the official day for when it's time to turn the heat on. That would take away the debate on when it’s appropriate to start heating your place up but I don’t think we would ever agree on when that right time is.
Tyngsboro pumpkin grower breaks record at Topsfield Fair, winning first prize
Records were broken on Friday as growers from around New England entered their biggest and heaviest pumpkins in the 38th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Topsfield Fair. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro took home first prize with his pumpkin, which weighed in at a whopping 2480 pounds, breaking the fair’s all-time record.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
The Maine Lobster Festival for 2023 Will Once Again Be Free Admission
One of Maine's most iconic festivals will be back next August, and will offer a very special treat...and I'm not talking about the lobster. Free admission to an event like this is incredible. It's such a great gesture to the hordes of folks who enjoy this legendary Maine festival. The...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best craft breweries in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best craft breweries in New Hampshire. Schilling Beer Co. says it's committed to brewing European-style beers. Spyglass has a wide range of brews available, from festbiers to double IPAs to sours. 3. Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton. Fans of Kettlehead Brewing Co....
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?
Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
TODAY ONLY – You Can Get a Free Coffee at These New England Locations
"Coffee. Need coffee." That's likely the first thing that pops into your head every morning. If you're like me, you make your own coffee, but not because you like it better than Aroma Joe's, Dunkin, or Starbucks. You make your own because the average cost of a coffee at home is between 16 and 18 cents, according to Business Insider article.
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0