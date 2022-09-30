Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Related
knau.org
Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program. The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action. The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to...
In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal
A judge has allowed a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect in Arizona, which dates back to 1864 and bans nearly all abortions in the state. One of the most extreme bans in the country, it threatens doctors with a two-to-five year prison sentence. I know first-hand how cruel and horrifying this law is […] The post In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona mayor calls out left-wing DA candidate's vow to protect against deportations as crime increases
Arizona Mayor Chris Riggs joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to a Democrat nominee for DA radical plans on immigration and the police in Maricopa county.
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
kawc.org
Audit: Arizona healthcare system for low income not investigating fraud
PHOENIX -- Arizona's healthcare program for low income is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General's Office has concluded. The new report finds that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has taken more than...
AZFamily
Parents react to school voucher referendum not being on Arizona ballot
A Valley mom whose unborn child wouldn’t make it said she was turned away from the hospital when she went to deliver because of Arizona’s abortion ban. Rep. Ruben Gallego criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of not doing enough for Democrats. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rep. Ruben Gallego...
RELATED PEOPLE
kawc.org
Arizona residents have extra 15 days to apply for school vouchers
PHOENIX -- Arizona education officials are giving parents who want to seek immediate voucher payments an extra 15 days to apply. The announcement came Friday as the Department of Education said it was inundated with last-minute requests to get funding for the first quarter of the school year. That crush came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs confirmed that Save Our Schools had failed to submit enough signatures to give voters the last word on the universal voucher plan approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Arizona attorney general calls student loan forgiveness 'unconstitutional' in legal challenge to Biden's plan
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
KTAR.com
Federal investigation finds Peoria school district failed to address racial harassment
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Friday a resolution of a complaint after an investigation determined a West Valley school district failed to address harassment toward students. The district will commit to providing support to students and educational programs on how to...
12news.com
'People were lied to about what they were signing': School voucher supporters allege unethical tactics in petition drive
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of Arizona’s new universal school voucher law are urging Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to declare the petition drive unsuccessful. Dozens of activists held a rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Ducey joined them to show his support. “We are...
KTAR.com
Man trying to smuggle fentanyl across southern Arizona border gets 3 years in prison
PHOENIX — A United States citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl through the southern Arizona border from Mexico in exchange for payment was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, authorities said. Carlos Obed Moreno, 32, previously plead guilty to importing fentanyl into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGUN 9
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
AZFamily
Peoria school investigated for racial harrassment
Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. The burn scar left behind by the Pipeline Fire will be impacting Flagstaff neighborhoods for years and Arizona’s Family got an exclusive tour. Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Comments / 3