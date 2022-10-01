Read full article on original website
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars are not happy about her sudden departure. A month after Giddish, 42, confirmed she would be exiting the long-running NBC drama series sometime during season 24, Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to her at an event celebrating the upcoming premiere. "She is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with, and we got to build something really beautiful together and really learned together because our characters had quite a journey," Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight.
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
The Big Bang Theory's popularity will likely never fade, but it's hard to say whether a revival could ever happen, even if the co-creators are already down.
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Maggie is back! Missy Peregrym, who left CBS’ “FBI” in April for maternity leave, has returned to set and is filming again, showrunner Rick Eid tells Variety. When viewers last saw her in Season 4, Maggie was hospitalized after breathing in sarin gas on a case. While OA (Zeeko Zaki) was able to rescue her in time and save her life, the episode ended with him at her bedside, letting her know that he has no interest in doing the job without her. Now, as Maggie and OA are reunited, he’s more protective than ever. “The first two episodes explore that dynamic. We...
Now that NCIS has gotten the identity of the Raven out of the way, where does the show turn as it delves more into the stories and characters for season 20?. Tonight’s episode is called “Daddy Issues.” And here’s where NCIS turns — to McGee. Sean Murray, who portrays Tim McGee, now is the longest-running character still on the show and has first billing on the NCIS episode intro. So why not make the first episode after last week’s crossover be very McGee-centric.
Firefly, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore,...
The NCIS Season 20 Episode 2 ratings are in, and they reveal a slightly more positive outcome than the season opener suggested. The Sept. 26th episode saw the audience grow to 5.9 million, which was a slight jump from Episode 1’s lackluster response. When the series returned earlier this...
“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
Showtime has provided a small update on what the future of Dexter: New Blood looks like. Dexter is one of Showtime's most beloved franchises and seems to certainly be its most successful. Given the utter fascination with real life serial killers and true crime, audiences latched on to Dexter Morgan with ease and found his dark humor, morally dubious antics, and constant drama incredibly compelling. Although the original series didn't end on a high note for many fans, Showtime revived the series for a limited sequel series called Dexter: New Blood. Of course, those who watched the show know that it didn't exactly leave room for more as Dexter Morgan was shot and absolutely, without a doubt killed by his own son, partially at his own request.
