Maggie is back! Missy Peregrym, who left CBS’ “FBI” in April for maternity leave, has returned to set and is filming again, showrunner Rick Eid tells Variety. When viewers last saw her in Season 4, Maggie was hospitalized after breathing in sarin gas on a case. While OA (Zeeko Zaki) was able to rescue her in time and save her life, the episode ended with him at her bedside, letting her know that he has no interest in doing the job without her. Now, as Maggie and OA are reunited, he’s more protective than ever. “The first two episodes explore that dynamic. We...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO