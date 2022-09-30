ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm’s onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday’s high tides would be. Coastal flooding was possible from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
