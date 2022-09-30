Read full article on original website
Related
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm’s onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday’s high tides would be. Coastal flooding was possible from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowan hosts supply drive in hopes of helping those impacted by hurricane
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines native Pam Bernard is still in shock after witnessing her first hurricane. She moved down to Port Charlotte last October. Hurricane Ian destroyed her home, leaving broken windows and water damage. She and her family were able to ride out the storm at...
Officials detail dire impacts from Hurricane Ian, call for more assistance
Local, state and federal officials painted a dire description of Hurricane Ian’s impacts during appearances on the Sunday morning talk shows, with many of them calling for more federal assistance. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell and Fort Myers,...
DeSantis defends early hurricane response as questions mount over evacuations
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Plenty of sunshine to enjoy in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s another gorgeous start to the work week with highs today nearing 80 degrees. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast as we head into the next several days. Wednesday will be our day to see a chance for a few showers across the state. Those likely won’t be amount to much, but still a few light showers would be welcomed.
KCCI.com
Before, after images show Hurricane Ian storm surge destroyed some Sanibel Island, Florida hotels
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Before and after side-by-side comparison aerial images of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian's storm surge, new aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes on Sanibel...
KCRG.com
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
blackchronicle.com
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can obtain some reduction in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced it’s offering assistance in the type of grants to pay for short-term housing, private property loss and different disaster-related bills. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
WATCH: Section of Myrtle Beach Pier Gets Washed Away in Ian’s Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian made a third landfall in South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30) after devastating parts of Florida and North Carolina. And it brought a storm surge strong enough to take out several Myrtle Beach Piers. When Ian hit the Palmetto State, it carried sustained winds of 85 mph. And...
KCCI.com
Iowa mother encourages awareness of ovarian cancer
CLIVE, Iowa — Lindsay Wisniewski is 41 years old, a mother and an active runner. When she experienced intense back pain four years ago, cancer was not a possibility in her mind. "I thought it was kidney stones. It wasn't that. I thought it was a mass and it...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Comments / 0