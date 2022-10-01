ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
Outsider.com

Internet’s Fears Come to Life As Shark Swims Through Florida Streets Post Hurricane Ian: VIDEO

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Florida, one man captured what many thought was another internet hoax – a shark swimming in the streets of Fort Myers. Severe storms and inclement weather have led to heavy flooding in the Fort Myers region. What was originally thought to be another fake video turned out to be very real as the huge fish swam through the streets of a local neighborhood.
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
CBS News

Transcript: Fort Myers, Florida, Mayor Kevin Anderson on "Face the Nation," Oct. 2, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Fort Myers, Florida, Mayor Kevin Anderson that aired on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Mayor, the county that you are in was hit very hard. And we know county residents weren't told to evacuate until Tuesday morning, a day after the neighboring counties. Do you think that was enough forewarning for your residents?
