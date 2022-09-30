HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans needed a spark from their offense against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, and running back Dameon Pierce provided it in a big way. The Chargers had just taken a 21-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the rookie out of Florida responded on the first play from scrimmage. Pierce took the handoff from quarterbackDavis Millsand sprinted past the entire Chargers defense to score a 75-yard touchdown.

