ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Famous Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt shared some scary personal news on Sunday morning. Watt revealed that he had a pretty major health scare earlier in the week. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it," he tweeted.
NFL
Popculture

Gavin Escobar, Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Dead at 31

Gavin Escobar, a former NFL tight end who played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Escobar was among two people found dead in a rock-climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. According to ESPN, firefighters found them dead near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said that Escobar and Walsh died while climbing a "rock face."
NFL
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Health
State
Alabama State
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC13 Houston

Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24

HOUSTON -- - Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Houston Texans rookie Dameon Pierce rips off a 75-yard TD run

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans needed a spark from their offense against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, and running back Dameon Pierce provided it in a big way. The Chargers had just taken a 21-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the rookie out of Florida responded on the first play from scrimmage. Pierce took the handoff from quarterbackDavis Millsand sprinted past the entire Chargers defense to score a 75-yard touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
ABC13 Houston

Jets, Seahawks, Vikings among Week 4's top NFL Twitter trolls

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season has delivered on high-scoring affairs, surprising performances and, of course, trolling on and off the field. The action also raised a few questions, including: Should the Minnesota Vikings play in London more often?. Minnesota has a perfect 3-0 record across the pond in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cancer#American Football
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Terrible First Half’ Dooms Texans in Loss to Chargers

The Houston Texans cannot seem to get out of their own way. Whether it is starting slow, blowing late leads, or playing sloppy, Houston has now done it four weeks in a row, dropping to 0-3-1 after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. And whether or...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Texans promote safety Grayland Arnold, elevate Jordan Akins

HOUSTON – Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers according to a league source. The Texans elevated tight end Jordan Akins again from the practice squad after he caught a touchdown...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
105.5 The Fan

Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral

A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral. On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy