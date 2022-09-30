Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson
The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.
Photos: Meet The Famous Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt shared some scary personal news on Sunday morning. Watt revealed that he had a pretty major health scare earlier in the week. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it," he tweeted.
Popculture
Gavin Escobar, Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Dead at 31
Gavin Escobar, a former NFL tight end who played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Escobar was among two people found dead in a rock-climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. According to ESPN, firefighters found them dead near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said that Escobar and Walsh died while climbing a "rock face."
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
ABC13 Houston
Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24
HOUSTON -- - Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he is ready for Sunday's game after medical emergency on Wednesday
J.J. Watt said in a tweet that he went into A-Fib on Wednesday and his heart had to be shocked back into rhythm on Thursday.
ABC13 Houston
Houston Texans rookie Dameon Pierce rips off a 75-yard TD run
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans needed a spark from their offense against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, and running back Dameon Pierce provided it in a big way. The Chargers had just taken a 21-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the rookie out of Florida responded on the first play from scrimmage. Pierce took the handoff from quarterbackDavis Millsand sprinted past the entire Chargers defense to score a 75-yard touchdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC13 Houston
FOX NFL analyst, Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw announces cancer diagnoses live on pregame show
LOS ANGELES -- NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed personal news during "FOX NFL Sunday's" show. The Hall of Fame quarterback announced that he has been battling two forms of cancer over the past year. "In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer," Bradshaw said live on-air. "I went to the...
Houston Texans Remain Winless, Buried by Justin Herbert's Chargers
''The only way to get the bad taste out of your mouth,'' Lovie Smith had said, "is to go back to work.'' And now the Texans do it again after another loss.
ABC13 Houston
Jets, Seahawks, Vikings among Week 4's top NFL Twitter trolls
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season has delivered on high-scoring affairs, surprising performances and, of course, trolling on and off the field. The action also raised a few questions, including: Should the Minnesota Vikings play in London more often?. Minnesota has a perfect 3-0 record across the pond in...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt reveals heart scare in days leading up to Week 4 matchup
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt revealed he had a scary heart issue in the week leading up to the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Terrible First Half’ Dooms Texans in Loss to Chargers
The Houston Texans cannot seem to get out of their own way. Whether it is starting slow, blowing late leads, or playing sloppy, Houston has now done it four weeks in a row, dropping to 0-3-1 after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. And whether or...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans promote safety Grayland Arnold, elevate Jordan Akins
HOUSTON – Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers according to a league source. The Texans elevated tight end Jordan Akins again from the practice squad after he caught a touchdown...
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Expected to Play, per Report
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is expected to play, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral
A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral. On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.
Comments / 0