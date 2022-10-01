Effective: 2022-10-03 06:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 730 AM MDT * At 653 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Kanab, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 51 and 77. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KANE COUNTY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO