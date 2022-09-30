Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
NYPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying six people who they think could bring them closer to finding the killer of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson.
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft
According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.
News 12
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
Police have released pictures of three women wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise in Farmingville. According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month. The women took off with nearly $600 worth of items. Police are offering a cash reward...
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in East Meadow TD Bank robbery
According to police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike.
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Police: 2 persons of interest wanted for Newburgh football game shootings
There will be an increased police presence at schools in Newburgh today after three people were shot at a football game at Newburgh Free Academy Friday night.
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
NYC man arrested for fatal stabbing of NJ man
A New York City man was arrested on Thursday for the murder of a New Jersey man earlier that day, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.
News 12
NYPD: Man sought following discovery of loaded firearm at Mount Hope subway station
Police are looking for a man in connection to a loaded weapon being found after an incident in Mount Hope on Friday. Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another man inside the East 174-175 streets and Grand Concourse subway station. When officers arrived at...
Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Comments / 1