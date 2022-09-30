ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Thefts#Audi Q8#Mohican Drive
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy