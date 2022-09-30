ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

‘A nightmare I can’t get up from,’ parents of West Texas teen killed in Wednesday crash speak out

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HZWX_0iHPLHFF00

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The parents of 17-year-old Malachi Frausto, a senior at Littlefield High school spoke out Friday after he was tragically killed in an automobile accident Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah and Brandi Frausto said their son was headed to band practice when he collided with a freightliner truck tractor on FM 54, three miles east of Littlefield. Making the drive to his 7:00 a.m. practice was something he did every morning, they added.

“He was my rock, he was amazing,” Jeremiah said. Malachi left at about 6:30 that morning. His dad told him he loved him, and would see him later that night. The crash occurred at 6:41 a.m.

Brandi said, “It wasn’t fair for him to go the way he went.” She then added, “This is a nightmare I can’t get up from.”

While this loss is something unimaginable to the couple, they said Malachi would’ve wanted people to remember him and hear his story.

Malachi had been a part of the band at Littlefield ISD since he was in the sixth grade. His parents said he loved to play the trumpet. However, baseball was his passion. His love for the game started when he was only three years old.

“He was so excited, so excited for baseball this year. You know, he said ‘Mom, this is my year. I’m gonna shine this year. This is my year,’ Brandi explained.

Something else Malachi cared a lot for was his Chevy Silverado. Jeremiah said he bought it himself, even though he and Brandi tried to help him pay for it. “He said ‘no dad, I’m gonna work for it,’ okay, so I mean he worked his butt off.”

Malachi being the third of five kids loved his siblings, and he took on many roles. One of those roles was being an uncle to his niece. “She loved her Bubba,” Brandi said.

After graduation, Malachi had planned to go work in the oil field with his dad. Brandi said his goal was to make money for his family and help support them.

“He couldn’t make an enemy in his life if even even if he wanted to,” Brandi said. “It was that smile… that smile got everybody,” Jeremiah added.

Funeral services for Malachi will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 1 p.m at the First Baptist Church in Littlefield. To help the family with expenses, an account has been set up at the First Bank and Trust along with the First Federal Bank in Littlefield. There is also a GoFundMe set up for Malachi and his family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Littlefield, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Suspect in Brownfield Hit and Run Surrenders to Gaines County Sheriff's Office

By Liz Adams, Brownfield News Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez confirmed that a suspect in the hit and run that occurred on Sept. 18 has surrendered himself to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released on bond Friday. Jose Tapia, 67, was struck by an oncoming SUV as he exited the driver’s side of his parked vehicle at his home just before 7:30 the evening of Sept. 18…
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LFR for additional details. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
KCBD

Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One man dead, pedestrian collision in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was left dead after a crash Thursday evening in Lubbock, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said Brin Lee Adams, 43, of Dell City, Texas, was struck by a 16-year-old driver who was attempting to make a lane change on Texas Highway 114. Adams was walking near county road 6700 in Lubbock County at the time of the crash.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Traffic Accident#Littlefield High School#Littlefield Isd#Chevy
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5-5-5 rally building relationships to protect first responders on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On an icy January morning in 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nick Reyna lost their lives while responding to a crash on the interstate. Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson was severely injured. The Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to honor...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
everythinglubbock.com

Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy