‘A nightmare I can’t get up from,’ parents of West Texas teen killed in Wednesday crash speak out

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The parents of 17-year-old Malachi Frausto, a senior at Littlefield High school spoke out Friday after he was tragically killed in an automobile accident Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah and Brandi Frausto said their son was headed to band practice when he collided with a freightliner truck tractor on FM 54, three miles east of Littlefield. Making the drive to his 7:00 a.m. practice was something he did every morning, they added.

“He was my rock, he was amazing,” Jeremiah said. Malachi left at about 6:30 that morning. His dad told him he loved him, and would see him later that night. The crash occurred at 6:41 a.m.

Brandi said, “It wasn’t fair for him to go the way he went.” She then added, “This is a nightmare I can’t get up from.”

While this loss is something unimaginable to the couple, they said Malachi would’ve wanted people to remember him and hear his story.

Malachi had been a part of the band at Littlefield ISD since he was in the sixth grade. His parents said he loved to play the trumpet. However, baseball was his passion. His love for the game started when he was only three years old.

“He was so excited, so excited for baseball this year. You know, he said ‘Mom, this is my year. I’m gonna shine this year. This is my year,’ Brandi explained.

Something else Malachi cared a lot for was his Chevy Silverado. Jeremiah said he bought it himself, even though he and Brandi tried to help him pay for it. “He said ‘no dad, I’m gonna work for it,’ okay, so I mean he worked his butt off.”

Malachi being the third of five kids loved his siblings, and he took on many roles. One of those roles was being an uncle to his niece. “She loved her Bubba,” Brandi said.

After graduation, Malachi had planned to go work in the oil field with his dad. Brandi said his goal was to make money for his family and help support them.

“He couldn’t make an enemy in his life if even even if he wanted to,” Brandi said. “It was that smile… that smile got everybody,” Jeremiah added.

Funeral services for Malachi will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 1 p.m at the First Baptist Church in Littlefield. To help the family with expenses, an account has been set up at the First Bank and Trust along with the First Federal Bank in Littlefield. There is also a GoFundMe set up for Malachi and his family.

