MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
New fitness court opens at Seaside Park in Bridgeport
Bridgeport was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to build a new fitness court in an attempt to inspire health and wellness for residents.
News 12
Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern to close its doors
A popular Rockland County restaurants is shutting its doors after almost 37 years. Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern says their last full day will be New Year’s Eve. Owner Marcello Russodivito says, “My goal was to retire when I was 50, but the market crash changed that plan. The goals was to retire in 2020, but COVID changed that plan! But now with an offer I can’t refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to take it.”
News 12
Middletown student becomes first female in Section IX history to start at quarterback
A student from Middletown has become the first female in Section IX history to start at quarterback. Junior Sierra DeGiorgio made her first start at quarterback for the Middies on Friday. The New York State Sportswriters Association says she is believed to be the first female quarterback to start for...
Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers
The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
Officer declared a hero for rescue during Stamford fire Thursday
They say three officers rescued five people from the home. One of the officers was Heriberto Perez.
North Babylon's Nathaniel Griffith sets new Long Island rushing record
North Babylon High School football team running back Nathaniel Griffith set a new Long Island record in Saturday's win over Smithtown West, rushing 489 yards in the game.
Pereira says Saunders doesn’t have proper licenses to tow at Fireside Apartments
There was more controversy in Bridgeport Sunday over the towing practices of a company contracted by the local Housing Authority to tow vehicles at a complex for seniors and people with disabilities.
Nonemergency phone lines up and running at numerous police, fire departments after service disruption
A Verizon spokesperson has confirmed that nonemergency phone lines are working again at numerous police and fire departments following a service disruption.
News 12
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
Police have released pictures of three women wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise in Farmingville. According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month. The women took off with nearly $600 worth of items. Police are offering a cash reward...
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in East Meadow TD Bank robbery
According to police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike.
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
News 12
Police: Shooting at Newburgh Free Academy football game lands two in hospital
Police say a shooting occurred at a Newburgh Free Academy football game on Friday night. They say two people were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, but sources tell News 12 that there were multiple victims in a violent incident. Their conditions are not yet known. Newburgh played Warwick on...
News 12
Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman
A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say. It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue. Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother. The man was transported to...
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass, topples over on Wantagh State Parkway
A tractor-trailer that attempted to cross under a bridge on the Wantagh State Parkway in East Meadow overturned on Saturday.
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
