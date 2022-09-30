ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern to close its doors

A popular Rockland County restaurants is shutting its doors after almost 37 years. Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern says their last full day will be New Year’s Eve. Owner Marcello Russodivito says, “My goal was to retire when I was 50, but the market crash changed that plan. The goals was to retire in 2020, but COVID changed that plan! But now with an offer I can’t refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to take it.”
SUFFERN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Wilton, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilton High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Sinks#Photojournalist#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman

A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say. It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue. Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother. The man was transported to...
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy