A popular Rockland County restaurants is shutting its doors after almost 37 years. Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern says their last full day will be New Year’s Eve. Owner Marcello Russodivito says, “My goal was to retire when I was 50, but the market crash changed that plan. The goals was to retire in 2020, but COVID changed that plan! But now with an offer I can’t refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to take it.”

SUFFERN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO