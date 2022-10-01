Read full article on original website
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a 4-year-old who was hit by a car at a sports complex this weekend. On Saturday morning, the child was hit by a car around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said the child […]
