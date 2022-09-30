Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Author sets book signing for Monroe
I'm humbled as well as flattered to be invited to my hometown of Monroe for a “Meet the Author and Book Signing.” It will be at the Monroe Public Library, 416 Buchanan St, on Saturday, October 15th at 10:00 am. Y'all come. My book, “Task Force IED” will be available there.
bleedingheartland.com
For Broadlawns board: Kacey Davis, Shaimaa Aly, Marc Ward
Broadlawns Trustees Dave Miglin and Emily Webb co-authored this endorsement. Elections are about the future: identifying issues that still need to be addressed and deciding who or what is the best path forward. While there are several high-profile issues and races on the ballot this November, one of the most important decisions Polk County voters will have is determining who should fill three open seats on the seven-member Board of Trustees at Broadlawns Medical Center.
who13.com
Champion Paralympian from Iowa shares spina bifida story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Council Bluffs native Josh Turek is wheelchair-bound, but that did not stop him from becoming one of America’s best basketball players. The Paralympian traveled to Des Moines this weekend to help inspire others afflicted with his same condition. Turek spoke at Camp Easterseals to...
who13.com
Gov. Reynolds’ harvest festival let Iowa GOP supporters hear from candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Republicans gathered Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to take part in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ fifth annual Harvest Festival. In addition to the fall family-friendly events like pumpkin decorating and a barbeque, the event also gave GOP supporters the chance to interact with the Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation and Gov. Reynolds herself.
who13.com
Iowans flock to Center Grove Orchard for fall fun
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa – Cool mornings have been sweet for a place that’s popular during the fall season. Center Grove Orchard has more than 6,000 apple trees with more than 30 varieties. The warm weather this weekend made it an appealing place for people to check out the pumpkin...
who13.com
Great choices for Christian gifts
You’ll find a variety of Bibles, children’s books, gift items, and laser engraving at Choices Christian Living in West Des Moines. Owner Julie Jones shares what else you’ll find. Choices Christian Living store is located at 2900 University Avenue Suite 210 in West Des Moines. To find...
who13.com
Catch the fun this October
Brock Konrad with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Des Moines to launch vacant property registry
Vacant Des Moines building owners would be required to register their properties with the city and comply with maintenance requirements under an ordinance being considered Monday night by the city council.Failing to comply could result in a fine of up to $750 for a first offense.Why it matters: Vacant properties are linked to increased crime and declining property values, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).They also drag down local economies and impede population growth.Catch up fast: DSM has wrestled with problems associated with vacant properties for decades and they've recently stepped up efforts to deal...
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
who13.com
City of Bondurant moves Trick-or-Treat night permanently
BONDURANT, Iowa — After a citizen’s proposal to host Beggar’s Night on a Saturday in October every year sparked discussion on the Bondurant Community Facebook page, the city started to listen. Nicole Van Houten, the city’s communications and events coordinator, said the post generated so much positive...
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
KCCI.com
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
kmaland.com
Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
who13.com
Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K returns to help cancer patients
DES MOINES, Iowa — People gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the Family Cancer Network’s annual Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K run. This was the sixth year of the Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K and over 300 people attended. Tim Mauro, co-founder of Family Cancer Network, said the network...
KCCI.com
Des Moines music community mourns loss of three-legged dog
The Des Moines music community is mourning the loss of a three-legged dog turned local icon. Lefty died Wednesday at the age of 15. He was the mascot and inspiration for Lefty's Live Music in the Drake neighborhood. Lefty has been an icon of the Des Moines music scene for...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
KCCI.com
Three recreation areas at Saylorville Lake to be closed in 2023 for upgrades
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday that three different Saylorville Lake recreation areas will be closed in 2023 for upgrades. Prairie Flower, Cherry Glen campgrounds and the Cherry Glen picnic area will be closed throughout the 2023 season. In a news release, the Army...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
