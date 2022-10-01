ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest

Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday. Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road.  The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
LANETT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL
cbs17

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus, Georgia elementary school. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Smith
WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.  The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
COLUMBUS, GA
sandiegocountynews.com

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computer#Hidden Cameras#Electronic Devices#Clothing#Violent Crime#Recorder S Court#The Animal Farm
WTVM

Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wfxl.com

Sumter County man wanted for several charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. SCSO says that 42-year-old Latenza Streeter is wanted on several charges. He was last seen in Plains and could possibly be near Smithville on a Honda four-wheeler. Streeter is 5’09’ and weighs 170...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy