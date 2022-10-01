Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest
Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday. Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
LaGrange: Police investigating after man attempted to drag woman from vehicle
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly approached a vehicle with a gun, repeatedly hit the window, and attempted to drag a woman out of the vehicle. Police have identified Daniel Sales Gabriel as the suspect involved in the incident. He will be charged with […]
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who held up Dollar General store
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County said they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man they said robbed a Dollar General. A surveillance video shows a man dressed mostly in black with a face mask on, as well as a “Puma” hoodie.
$100K seized in Auburn University student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along Downs […]
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
cbs17
20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus, Georgia elementary school. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
sandiegocountynews.com
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVM
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
wfxl.com
Sumter County man wanted for several charges
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. SCSO says that 42-year-old Latenza Streeter is wanted on several charges. He was last seen in Plains and could possibly be near Smithville on a Honda four-wheeler. Streeter is 5’09’ and weighs 170...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MCSO: 4 stolen vehicles recovered, 21 warrants cleared from Sept. 23-26
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles. Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared. An escaped inmate was also […]
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Feds: Columbus theology school staffers recruited fake students to steal millions
Five people, including two women from the metro Atlanta area, pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar fraud case that involved recruiting fake students to a Columbus-area theology school to steal financial aid money, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
Comments / 1