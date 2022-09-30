Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
wcbi.com
Healthy living spotlight: Aurora Health and Rehabilitation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home. But, there may come a time when you need a place that feels like home, with a little extra help. Here’s a healthy living spotlight with Aurora Health and Rehabilitation. “At Aurora Health and Rehabilitation, our goal is...
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
wcbi.com
Students prepare for careers at “Imagine the Possibilities Summit”
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Leaders in business, government, and education gathered for a summit to help prepare students for careers in Northeast Mississippi. The “Imagine the Possibilities Summit” was held at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The event is a chance for schools, businesses, and community members to see the resources available for high school students.
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
Commercial Dispatch
Man drowns while on fishing trip
A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic for one Columbus man. Anderson Tate, 62, was fishing with a friend on the West Bank of the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam around 5 p.m. when he fell in the water and was swept away by swift currents, leading to his drowning.
wcbi.com
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
wcbi.com
October is Here!
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions persist with morning lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid/upper 80s next week. SATURDAY: A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will peak near 80 degrees with northerly flow keeping us dry! After sunset, conditions will be cool again. Overnight low: 49.
wcbi.com
Pleasant Weather Persists
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather will be staying sunny, warm (not hot), and dry for the next 7 days. TONIGHT: Cool air and clear skies. Low near 45°. Consider wearing a jacket if you’re heading out Saturday night! Calm winds. SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine. High near 83°....
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
wcbi.com
A warmer week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Compared to last week, this week is going to be just a little bit warmer in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in throughout the week before another cold front cools us down this weekend. MONDAY: It is going to be a pleasant day....
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly attacking innocent bystanders on university campus
A Mississippi man was arrested after he attacked two innocent bystanders on the Mississippi State campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside a vehicle when he exited the vehicle and assaulted two victims who were walking by. The incident...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 30)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 19 run (run failed), clock 7:37. WP — Daniels 5 run (two-point failed), clock 5:55. WP — Quinterion Tillman-Evans 39 run (Daniels run), clock 11:21. WP — Daniels 60 run (Tillman-Evans run), clock 2:56. WP — Keshawn Henley 17 run (Ahmari Cox...
wcbi.com
Quick Mid-week warmup before cold front strikes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A quick jump into the upper 80s Thursday will be met with an equally quick drop into the low 70s Saturday. Much sunshine prevails and nonexistent rain chances keep us dry. MONDAY: A high in the upper 70s and low 80s for some marks another comfortable...
Mississippi man arrested after being found with stolen Pennsylvania car, thousands in counterfeit currency, police report
A Mississippi man was arrested after he was found in a car stolen from Pennsylvania with $4,000 in counterfeit currency. On Sept. 26, Tupelo Police officers stopped a black Audi Q7 in the area of Main and Franklin streets. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania. The...
