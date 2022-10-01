ONE on Prime Video 2 live results: Xiong vs. Lee 3

MMA Junkie has you covered for live and official results of ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE Championship continues its recent broadcast partnership with its second event on Amazon Prime Video. ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 features five MMA bouts, two kickboxing matches, one grappling match, and one muay Thai fight.

The main event is a championship rubber match between champion Xiong Jing Nan (17-2) and former champion Angela Lee (11-2), who compete for the ONE women’s strawweight title.

The event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and the main card airs on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET following prelims on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

The results of the MMA bouts from ONE on Prime Video 1 include:

MAIN CARD (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET)

Champion Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee – women’s strawweight title

Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa – grappling title fight

Stamp Fairtex def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision

Ilya Freymanov def. Martin Nguyen via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:33

Halil Amir def. Timofey Nastyukhin via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:58

PRELIMINARY CARD (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

Marat Grigorian def. Jamal Yusupov via unanimous decision – kickboxing

Ho Taek Oh def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Anissa Meksen def. Daokongfah Banchamek via unanimous decision – muay thai

Rade Opacic def. Giannis Stofiridis via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:52 – kickboxing

