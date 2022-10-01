ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONE on Prime Video 2 live results: Xiong vs. Lee 3

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
MMA Junkie has you covered for live and official results of ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE Championship continues its recent broadcast partnership with its second event on Amazon Prime Video. ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 features five MMA bouts, two kickboxing matches, one grappling match, and one muay Thai fight.

The main event is a championship rubber match between champion Xiong Jing Nan (17-2) and former champion Angela Lee (11-2), who compete for the ONE women’s strawweight title.

The event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and the main card airs on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET following prelims on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

The results of the MMA bouts from ONE on Prime Video 1 include:

MAIN CARD (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champion Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee – women’s strawweight title
  • Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa – grappling title fight
  • Stamp Fairtex def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision
  • Ilya Freymanov def. Martin Nguyen via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:33
  • Halil Amir def. Timofey Nastyukhin via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:58

PRELIMINARY CARD (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Marat Grigorian def. Jamal Yusupov via unanimous decision – kickboxing
  • Ho Taek Oh def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision
  • Anissa Meksen def. Daokongfah Banchamek via unanimous decision – muay thai
  • Rade Opacic def. Giannis Stofiridis via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:52 – kickboxing

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for ONE on Prime Video 2.

MMA Fighting

‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore. The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
UFC
