Recreation area along NYC waterfront removed

By Greg Mocker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dH6cS_0iHPIIwv00

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic-era pop-up park that drew visitors from across New York City has been removed.

PortSide New York advocates for maritime waterfront issues and has been based along the docks in Red Hook, Brooklyn since 2015.

Carolina Salguero founded the nonprofit in 2005. They work from an 83-year-old coastal oil tanker docked in Atlantic Basin.

“People found the space. We had tried for years to have people discover Atlantic Basin and us being here,” she said.

During the pandemic in 2020, when on-board activities were not allowed, they added a small area with chairs, umbrellas and toys along the fence. The called it PortSide Park, and it became a destination point for activities and neighbors.

New York City’s economic development corporation, which manages the facilities and docks, doesn’t believe it’s a fit for the industrial area.

“NYCEDC understands that members of the community appreciated having the pop-up seating and play area, but we were compelled to order Billybey Marina Services, the Operator of the DockNYC program, to notify PortSide to cease and desist with the unauthorized use of the Pier 11 upland area as a pop-up seating and play area. In addition, it also posed safety and liability concerns given its presence in a working industrial area and the risks would be further heightened as construction of the NYC Ferry 2nd Homeport, a critical maintenance facility for ferry boats, commenced this week on Monday, September 26, 2022,” a spokesperson wrote in a comment emailed to PIX11 News.

Neighbors said they enjoyed the space, which has public access. The NYC Ferry serving Red Hook along the South Brooklyn route stops at the same point.

PortSide plans to continue its work and hopes some other space could be found for classrooms and events.

Salguero said they notified officials of the area and even received commendation from the Brooklyn Borough President in 2021 for the pandemic pop-up.

“We got it out of there because they threatened if you don’t comply, you’ll have potential evictions. They have piles of space,” Salguero said.

The NYC EDC added that setup violated its lease with the Port Authority and “posed a danger to pedestrians given the regular vehicle traffic on that corridor.”

The story was first reported by the news organization The City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

